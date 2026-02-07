



India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared that trust has emerged as the nation's strongest currency amid its expanding global trade partnerships.





Speaking to the Indian diaspora in Kuala Lumpur during a two-day visit to Malaysia, he emphasised how recent agreements with key partners have elevated New Delhi's status as a reliable hub for investment and trade.





PM Modi noted that India has transitioned from being perceived merely as a vast market to a trusted partner for growth. He cited ongoing or concluded trade deals with the United Kingdom, European Union, United States, United Arab Emirates, Australia, New Zealand, and Oman as evidence of this shift. The audience responded enthusiastically, chanting his name in approval.





In January, India finalised a trade agreement with the European Union during a state visit by European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Earlier on the same day, India and the US unveiled a framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal trade, building on Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations launched in February 2025 by President Donald Trump and PM Modi.





The US-India joint statement outlined a reciprocal tariff of 18 per cent on select Indian goods, including textiles, apparel, leather, footwear, plastics, rubber, organic chemicals, home decor, artisanal products, and certain machinery. This framework aims to enhance market access and bolster resilient supply chains.





Addressing the diaspora, PM Modi highlighted people-centric initiatives, such as extending Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card eligibility to Malaysian citizens of Indian origin up to the sixth generation.





He also announced Thiruvalluvar Scholarships for Malaysian students to study in India and the forthcoming opening of a new Indian Consulate in Malaysia to foster closer ties.





Reflecting on India's progress over the past decade, PM Modi contrasted the 2015 outlook with current achievements. He recalled promising India's potential then, but now showcasing its performance: from the 11th largest economy to nearing the top three, while remaining the world's fastest-growing major economy.





Key milestones include India becoming the second-largest mobile manufacturer globally, a surge in defence exports, and its position as the third-largest start-up hub. The nation has also built the world's largest Digital Public Infrastructure and fintech ecosystem, processing nearly half of global real-time digital transactions via the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).





PM Modi further underscored India's clean energy push, with solar capacity expanding fortyfold in the last decade. His visit to Malaysia seeks to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership through cooperation in economic, digital, cultural, and people-to-people domains.





Based On ANI Report







