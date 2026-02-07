



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the warm reception extended by his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, during his ongoing visit to Kuala Lumpur. Speaking to the Indian diaspora at a community event, PM Modi highlighted PM Ibrahim's personal gesture of receiving him at the airport and sharing a car ride, describing it as a reflection of the Malaysian leader's love and respect for India.





Modi expressed gratitude to Ibrahim for joining the celebrations and for his kind words on the future of India-Malaysia relations. "The warmth of your greeting reflects the beautiful diversity of our shared culture," the Prime Minister remarked, underscoring the personal rapport between the two leaders.





He detailed the exceptional welcome, noting that Ibrahim not only arrived at the airport but also offered his own car and seat for the journey. This act, Modi said, symbolises deep affection for India and its community in Malaysia.





The visit, spanning 7 to 8 February at Ibrahim's invitation, marks Modi's third trip to the Southeast Asian nation since 2015 and his first abroad in 2026. Malaysia occupies a special place in India's foreign policy, with Modi recalling his promise to visit after missing the ASEAN Summit hosted by the country last year.





Earlier, PM Modi received a vibrant cultural welcome at Kuala Lumpur airport, joined by Malaysian Minister of Human Resources Dato' Seri R Ramanan and Deputy Foreign Minister Dato' Lukanisman bin Awang Sauni.





The trip seeks to bolster the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2024, enhancing ties in political, economic, cultural, and people-to-people spheres.





Based On ANI Report







