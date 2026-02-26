



Sunita Tools Limited has secured a landmark ₹576 crore defence order for the supply of 2,40,000 empty NATO-specification 155mm M107 artillery shells.





This significant contract, marks a pivotal moment for the company as it cements its foothold in India's burgeoning defence manufacturing sector. The order comes from a domestic entity and is classified as a deemed export, with delivery scheduled for completion within 24 months.





The deal promises a steady revenue influx, with approximate monthly billing of ₹24 crore, translating to the total contract value over the two-year period. This influx significantly exceeds Sunita Tools' current market capitalisation, underscoring the order's transformative potential for the firm's financial trajectory. Investors will welcome the enhanced revenue visibility, though execution remains a critical watchpoint.





Sunita Tools, with over 36 years of expertise in engineering and mould base manufacturing, has methodically pivoted towards defence. The company has diversified by acquiring stakes in defence technology startups and naval firms, while building in-house capabilities for artillery shell production. Prior letters of intent for smaller batches signalled this scaling trajectory, and this order represents a quantum leap.





The 155mm M107 shells adhere to NATO standards, positioning Sunita Tools favourably amid India's push for indigenous ammunition production. As a deemed export, the contract aligns with national goals to boost defence exports, potentially opening avenues for international partnerships. This development reinforces the company's manufacturing prowess at a time when private sector involvement in defence is accelerating.





Financially, the order injects predictability into Sunita Tools' topline, with ₹24 crore monthly for 24 months. It demands full utilisation of existing capacity, likely prompting investments in operational enhancements. Defence is poised to dominate the revenue mix, validating the firm's strategic shift and bolstering its order book.





Market implications are profound. Successful delivery could elevate Sunita Tools' reputation, paving the way for additional contracts in a sector ripe with opportunity. India's artillery modernisation programmes, including Dhanush and advanced howitzers, amplify demand for such shells, where private players are increasingly vital.





The 24-month timeline necessitates rigorous project management to avoid delays. Billing hinges on formalities and advance payments, introducing variability. The company's debt-to-equity ratio stood at 1.78 as of September 2025, demanding prudent capital allocation to fund expansion without straining liquidity.





In the competitive landscape, Sunita Tools joins peers like Solar Industries India and Goodluck India, both ramping up 155mm shell production. Solar awaits final qualification, while Goodluck is operational with expansion underway. This order positions Sunita Tools as a serious contender, reflecting broader private sector momentum in India's ammunition ecosystem.





India's defence indigenisation drive, under initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat, fuels such opportunities. With global tensions heightening artillery needs, Sunita Tools' timely win underscores its readiness. Execution will be the litmus test, but the upside for revenue stability and sector stature is undeniable.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







