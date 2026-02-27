



Paninian India Pvt Ltd, a dynamic defence technology start-up based in Hyderabad, Telangana, has unveiled the SVAYATT-M1, positioning it as a next-generation affordable autonomous aerial platform designed to transform modern warfare dynamics.





This innovative system emerges from Paninian's expertise in blending artificial intelligence, simulation, 3D technologies, and geospatial intelligence to create digital twin platforms for aerospace defence applications.





Founded in 2020 by aerospace engineers with backgrounds at DRDO and HAL, Paninian operates from a 50,000-square-foot facility equipped with advanced simulation labs, wind tunnels, and composite manufacturing units.





The SVAYATT-M1 addresses critical gaps in combat capacity, operational flexibility, and survivability within contested environments, offering high-end capabilities at a fraction of the cost of conventional manned or unmanned systems.





At its core lies Kalman Intel, an AI-driven mission intelligence system that fuses data from onboard and offboard sensors using advanced filtering and predictive algorithms for real-time decision-making.





This enables precise navigation in GPS-denied zones, adaptive threat responses, optimised flight paths, and complex manoeuvres, while supporting multi-agent collaboration for swarm coordination.





The platform excels in autonomous operations, including flight path planning, target identification, prioritisation, and seamless integration with manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) protocols.





SVAYATT-M1 collaborates effectively with fighter jets such as Rafale, Su-30MKI, and future platforms like AMCA, acting as a force multiplier by enhancing situational awareness and executing high-risk missions.





Its stealth and low-observability features, achieved through optimised airframe design, minimise radar and infrared signatures, allowing deeper penetration into enemy airspace.





Multi-role flexibility defines the system, with configurations for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), electronic warfare (EW), anti-ship operations, air-to-ground strikes, and even Kamikaze roles.





A modular, plug-and-play architecture facilitates rapid payload swaps, including electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensors, radar jammers, communication relays, and precision-guided munitions. Scalability ensures adaptability across missions, from single-use attritable operations to limited multi-mission profiles, accepting attrition in high-threat scenarios to preserve higher-value assets.





Interoperability extends to naval operations, with STOBAR (Short Take-Off But Arrested Recovery) compatibility for deployment from carriers like INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant.





Paninian's commitment to affordability stems from cost-effective design and manufacturing, leveraging indigenous supply chains with over 85% localisation to reduce import dependency.





The company has secured significant funding, including a ₹150 crore grant from iDEX in 2024 and investments from TATA Sons and Adani Defence, accelerating certifications under DGCA and CEMILAC.





Production scaling targets 2027, with partnerships like GTRE for micro-turbofans and RPL for AI avionics addressing challenges in engine technology and sensor miniaturisation.





SVAYATT-M1 forms part of Paninian's broader portfolio, including the Svayatt TD-1 autonomous target-decoy system for training and threat emulation, and the PA-LW50 loyal wingman drone.





These platforms bolster India's deterrence, particularly against threats along the LAC, by enhancing survivability, extending strike ranges, and mitigating pilot shortages through swarm tactics.





As a recipient of the Meity TIDE 2.0 grant from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Paninian underscores its role in fostering indigenous innovation. With over 200 engineers and a pipeline of 10 projects, the firm eyes major IAF contracts and exports to allies like Vietnam and the Philippines.





SVAYATT-M1 exemplifies the private sector's pivotal contribution to India's defence indigenisation, reshaping aerospace capabilities for high-intensity conflicts.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







