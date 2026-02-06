



Visakhapatnam is poised to reclaim its place at the heart of global maritime diplomacy on 19 February, as India hosts the International Fleet Review. This grand event forms part of a unique convergence of naval activities along the eastern seaboard, blending ceremonial pomp with operational collaboration.





According to details on the Indian Navy's website, the Review will run alongside Exercise MILAN and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Conclave of Chiefs from 15 to 25 February. Remarkably, this marks the first occasion India has brought these three major maritime gatherings together in one location.





The International Fleet Review stands as the most formal highlight among the trio. It assembles delegations from navies worldwide, complete with warships, submarines, and aircraft, in a spectacular ceremonial display. The President of India, as Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, will preside over the review at sea, underscoring its institutional significance.





India has organised such reviews twice before, first in Mumbai in 2001 and then in Visakhapatnam in 2016. The 2026 edition returns to Visakhapatnam after a decade, arriving amid a transformed phase in the nation's naval evolution. The fleet on parade will showcase indigenous prowess, featuring platforms designed and constructed in Indian shipyards.





Leading the display will be the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, a symbol of self-reliance in carrier aviation. Joining it are the formidable Visakhapatnam-class destroyers, equipped for multi-role warfare. Nilgiri-class stealth frigates will demonstrate advanced stealth and sensor fusion capabilities, while Arnala-class anti-submarine warfare corvettes highlight focused underwater threat neutralisation.





Beyond the presidential review at sea, Visakhapatnam itself will transform into a vibrant extension of the ceremonies on the evening of 19 February. The International City Parade, scheduled from 4pm to 7pm, opens the event to the public, fostering direct engagement between the armed forces, visiting navies, and local residents.





The parade kicks off with a thrilling air power demonstration by Indian naval aircraft and helicopters, soaring overhead to set an exhilarating tone. This aerial spectacle transitions seamlessly to land-based proceedings, where marching contingents and military bands from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard take centre stage.





Foreign naval detachments will join with their own ceremonial units and bands, creating a harmonious blend of international drill precision and discipline. This multinational participation not only symbolises naval camaraderie but also strengthens interoperability among partner fleets.





Younger participants will infuse fresh energy into the event. Contingents from the National Cadet Corps, Sea Cadet Corps, and students of Navy Children School will march alongside professionals, inspiring the next generation with visions of maritime service and national pride.





Cultural elements will enrich the procession, with troupes and artistic tableaux drawing from Andhra Pradesh's regional traditions and India's storied maritime heritage. These performances weave narrative threads of ancient seafaring legacies into the modern naval narrative.





The parade culminates offshore, where anchored ships along the coast illuminate in precise formation. This maritime light show gives way to a synchronised finale of fireworks, laser projections, and drone swarms, capping the evening in a blaze of technological and artistic spectacle.





This convergence in Visakhapatnam underscores India's rising stature as a pivotal player in the Indo-Pacific. By hosting the Fleet Review, MILAN exercise, and ION Symposium Conclave together, the Indian Navy signals enhanced maritime domain awareness and collaborative security frameworks. Exercise MILAN, a multilateral naval drill, emphasises operational synergy through complex manoeuvres, simulations, and joint problem-solving among participating fleets.





The Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Conclave of Chiefs provides a strategic forum for naval leaders to discuss pressing challenges, from piracy and humanitarian assistance to emerging threats like unmanned systems and hybrid warfare. Held concurrently, these events amplify diplomatic outreach, with over 50 nations expected to participate, reflecting broad regional and global buy-in.





Visakhapatnam's selection as host city is no coincidence. Home to key naval infrastructure, including the Eastern Naval Command headquarters, it offers ideal deep-water berths and logistical support for large flotillas. The 2016 Review's success here paved the way for this ambitious 2026 program, now elevated by India's expanded indigenous fleet.





Indigenous platforms like INS Vikrant represent a milestone in Project 71, India's first home-built carrier, boasting ski-jump take-off capabilities and integration with MiG-29K fighters. Visakhapatnam-class destroyers, under Project 18, incorporate advanced phased-array radars and vertical launch systems for BrahMos missiles, enhancing strike and air defence reach.





Nilgiri-class frigates, part of Project 17A, embody next-generation stealth with reduced radar cross-sections and automation for crew efficiency. Arnala-class corvettes, the first under the Next Generation Corvette program, prioritise anti-submarine roles with towed array sonars and lightweight torpedoes, bolstering littoral defence.





Marching contingents will execute crisp salutes and rifle drills, with bands playing regimental marches and international anthems. Foreign units from nations like the US, UK, France, and regional partners such as Australia and Japan will add diversity, showcasing varied uniforms and traditions.





NCC and Sea Cadet contingents, numbering in the hundreds, will demonstrate youthful vigour and discipline honed through training camps. Navy Children School students, many from naval families, will carry forward a legacy of service.





Cultural tableaux might depict ancient Chola naval expeditions or Kalinga maritime trade routes, linking historical seafaring to contemporary power projection. Regional folk dances from Andhra, with their rhythmic beats and vibrant costumes, will pulse through the streets.





The offshore finale leverages cutting-edge visuals: ships' LED arrays forming national motifs, fireworks choreographed to music, lasers tracing ship silhouettes, and drones forming 3D aerial maps of the Indian Ocean. This multimedia crescendo will linger in collective memory.





Strategically, MILAN 2026 builds on past editions, evolving from biennial harbour-phase drills to full-scale at-sea exercises incorporating anti-submarine warfare, air defence, and replenishment operations. Participating navies will hone tactics against shared threats, fostering trust and capability alignment.





The ION Symposium Conclave, rotating leadership among members, positions India as a thought leader on Indian Ocean security. Discussions may cover freedom of navigation, climate impacts on sea lanes, and countering unlawful maritime activities.





