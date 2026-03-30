



The Airbus ‘Bird of Prey’ interceptor drone has successfully marked its debut demonstration flight at a military testing facility in northern Germany, signalling a shift in how modern militaries approach asymmetric threats.





During a mission simulation designed to mimic real-world combat conditions, the unmanned system demonstrated its ability to autonomously search for, detect, and classify a medium-sized one-way attack drone. This milestone highlights the rapid evolution of autonomous identification technologies in high-stakes environments.





Once the target was identified, the interceptor successfully engaged the Kamikaze drone using a Mark-I air-to-air missile. This specific munition is the result of a partnership with Frankenburg Technologies, a defence tech start-up focused on high-volume production.





Bird of Prey Demo Flight - Successful release of Mark-I missile





The successful engagement validates the concept of using smaller, agile drones to neutralise larger, expendable aerial threats that have become common in modern conflict zones.





Mike Schoellhorn, CEO of Airbus Defence and Space, emphasised that defending against loitering munitions has become a tactical priority given the current geopolitical climate. He noted that the combination of the Bird of Prey platform and Frankenburg’s affordable missiles provides a cost-efficient solution to a capability gap that has long plagued traditional air defence systems, which often rely on prohibitively expensive interceptors to down cheap drones.





The strategic value of the system is further enhanced by its integration into Airbus’ Integrated Battle Management System (IBMS). By linking with existing command and control architectures, the Bird of Prey acts as a force multiplier, allowing commanders to coordinate drone-on-drone engagements within a broader defensive umbrella. This connectivity ensures that the interceptor can operate as a seamless component of NATO’s integrated air defence.





Kusti Salm, CEO of Frankenburg Technologies, described the flight as a defining moment for modern air defence. He highlighted that this is the first time a new class of mass-manufacturable, low-cost interceptor missiles has been integrated onto a drone.





This approach is intended to create a new "cost curve" for air defence, making it economically viable for nations to defend against massive swarms of aerial threats.





The prototype used in the demonstration is based on a modified Airbus Do-DT25 drone, featuring a wingspan of 2.5 metres and a maximum take-off weight of 160 kg. While this test version carried four missiles, the final operational variant is expected to carry up to eight. Its compact dimensions, at just 3.1 metres in length, allow for high mobility and rapid deployment in various theatre settings.





The Mark-I missiles themselves are remarkably lightweight, weighing less than 2 kg each and measuring only 65 centimetres. Despite their small size, these high-subsonic, fire-and-forget interceptors have an engagement range of up to 1.5 kilometres. They utilise a fragmentation warhead designed to neutralise targets through proximity, which allows the reusable Bird of Prey to take down multiple enemy drones in a single sortie.





By positioning the Bird of Prey as a complementary building block within a layered missile defence solution, Airbus aims to provide a flexible response to the growing prevalence of Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS). Its ability to be integrated into existing NATO structures ensures it can be deployed alongside traditional surface-to-air batteries to provide a more comprehensive and cost-effective shield.





The development timeline for the project has been notably aggressive, with the first successful flight occurring just nine months after its inception. This speed reflects the urgent need for counter-UAS technologies in active military operations. The rapid prototyping phase demonstrates the efficacy of partnering established aerospace giants with agile tech start-ups to solve complex modern challenges.





Looking ahead, Airbus and Frankenburg Technologies have a rigorous testing schedule planned for the remainder of 2026. These upcoming trials will include flights with live warheads to further operationalise the system. These tests will serve as a final demonstration of the platform's full capabilities for potential international customers seeking to bolster their domestic air defences against evolving drone threats.











