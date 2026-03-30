



The Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) has successfully executed Exercise Dweep Shakti 2026, a comprehensive joint military drill held from 29 March in Sri Vijaya Puram.





This large-scale operation brought together assets from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and Indian Coast Guard, alongside contingents from formations across the nation.





The primary objective was to refine multi-domain joint warfighting capabilities and standard operating procedures (SOPs). Participants focused on boosting interoperability and operational synergy, essential for coordinated responses in complex scenarios.





Elements from ANC's Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard components played central roles, augmented by Special Forces and reinforcement units from all three services. This diverse integration underscored the command's ability to mobilise tri-service resources effectively.





Operations spanned land, sea, and air domains, validating joint capabilities in a realistic, dynamic setting. Troops executed a broad spectrum of multi-domain manoeuvres, simulating high-stakes engagements across the archipelago.





Strategic deployment of Army, Navy, and Air Force assets occurred across key islands, with seamless activation of operational and support mechanisms. Close coordination with the local civil administration of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands ensured logistical efficiency and real-world applicability.





The exercise highlighted ANC's robust operational preparedness, demonstrating the Indian Armed Forces' prowess in protecting maritime interests. It affirmed the command's role in securing these strategically vital islands amid evolving regional threats.





Professionalism shone through in the execution of intricate joint operations within a fluid environment. The synergy among ANC components and external formations exemplified disciplined coordination under pressure.





Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar, PVSM, AVSM, NM, Commander-in-Chief of ANC (CINCAN), observed the proceedings first hand. He praised the troops for their exemplary conduct and the flawless execution of all phases.





Such initiatives bolster India's defence posture significantly. They reinforce the nation's unwavering commitment to regional peace and security, particularly in the Indo-Pacific theatre where the Andaman and Nicobar Islands hold pivotal geostrategic importance.





Exercise Dweep Shakti 2026 thus serves as a benchmark for future tri-service collaborations, enhancing India's deterrence capabilities against potential adversaries.





Agencies







