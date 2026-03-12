



Canada has extended a timely offer to supply India with oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) as escalating conflicts in the Gulf region cast a shadow over vital energy shipments. The proposal comes from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who positions Canada as a stable, long-term partner to bolster India's energy security.





The Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for nearly 20 per cent of global oil shipments and one-third of LNG flows, lies at the heart of these threats. Disruptions here could ripple through world markets, but India faces acute vulnerability, with around 50 per cent of its crude oil imports already affected by the unrest.





Prime Minister Carney's initiative emphasises diversification away from these precarious routes. Canada promises "low-carbon, responsibly produced LNG" from its west coast, alongside crude oil, to support India's rapidly expanding economy and its shift towards cleaner, domestically sourced energy.





Beyond hydrocarbons, the offer encompasses critical minerals essential for clean technologies and a potential $2.5 billion deal for uranium supplies. This would fuel India's nuclear energy sector, aligning with New Delhi's push for sustainable power sources.





Discussed in early March 2026, the partnership underscores Canada's reliability amid geopolitical volatility. Unlike Gulf suppliers entangled in conflicts, Canada offers secure, predictable deliveries, helping India mitigate risks to its economic growth.





India's energy woes are mounting. The Middle East turmoil has not only spiked fuel prices but also strained household budgets and industrial output. With imports disrupted, alternative sources like Canada become imperative for stability.





This move fits into India's broader strategy to reconfigure its energy imports. New Delhi has long sought to reduce dependence on a single region, exploring pipelines, long-term contracts, and even strategic reserves to weather such crises.





Canada's west coast LNG projects, poised for expansion, could pipe vast volumes across the Pacific. Low-emission production methods appeal to India's green ambitions, potentially slashing the carbon footprint of imported fuels compared to traditional suppliers.





The uranium angle is particularly strategic. India's nuclear programme, including reactors under construction, hungers for fuel. A $2.5 billion infusion from Canada could accelerate capacity, providing a baseload for cleaner electricity.





Geopolitically, this deepens Indo-Canadian ties strained in recent years. Energy diplomacy offers a pragmatic bridge, sidestepping past frictions while advancing mutual interests in a multipolar world.





Global energy trade is reshaping. Conflicts expose the fragility of concentrated supply chains, driving buyers like India towards diversified portfolios. Sellers like Canada, rich in resources yet distant from hotspots, gain leverage.





For India, the stakes are economic survival. Rising oil prices threaten inflation, while LNG shortages could hobble power plants and industries. Canada's offer promises respite, buying time for domestic renewables and efficiency gains.





Challenges remain. Infrastructure for LNG imports needs scaling, and pricing must compete with cheaper Gulf cargoes in calmer times. Regulatory approvals and long-term contracts will test the partnership's viability.





Yet the urgency is clear. As Gulf tensions simmer—potentially involving Iran and proxies—India cannot afford complacency. Canada's proposal arrives as a beacon of stability in turbulent seas.





This could herald a new era in bilateral energy cooperation. By blending hydrocarbons with clean tech inputs, both nations advance shared goals: security, sustainability, and strategic autonomy.





