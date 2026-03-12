



A Liberia-flagged tanker, the Shenlong Suezmax, has arrived at Mumbai Port carrying 1,35,335 metric tons of Saudi crude oil. This marks it as the first India-bound vessel to successfully navigate the Strait of Hormuz since the onset of the Iran-US conflict. The ship docked at 1 pm on Wednesday, 11 March 2026, and berthed at Jawahar Dweep by 6:06 pm.





Loaded with crude from Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura port on 1 March, the tanker departed on 3 March. Maritime tracking data confirmed its passage through the Strait of Hormuz on 8 March. It then temporarily vanished from tracking systems, only to reappear on 9 March.





The vessel had switched off its Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponder during the high-risk transit. AIS is a mandatory VHF radio system that broadcasts a ship's identity, position, speed, and course to prevent collisions and aid navigation. This precautionary measure underscores the perilous conditions in the strait.





The crude oil aboard will supply refineries in Mahul, eastern Mumbai. Discharge operations are projected to last approximately 36 hours. Shenlong Shipping Ltd owns the tanker, with management handled by Dynacom Tanker Management Ltd in Athens. Its crew of 29 includes Indian, Pakistani, and Filipino nationals, led by an Indian captain.





Tensions in the region have escalated sharply. The commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Naval Force, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, stated that vessels must secure Iranian approval to traverse the Strait of Hormuz. Failure to do so risks becoming a target for Iranian attacks.





Tang siri highlighted two vessels, Express Rome and Mayuree Naree, which ignored warnings and were intercepted on Wednesday. "Were the ships assured of safe passage? This should be asked of their crews, who trusted empty promises," he posted on X. Iranian state media reports that Tehran has tightened restrictions, permitting safe passage only for ships not aligned with US or Israeli interests.





The Strait of Hormuz remains a vital chokepoint for global energy trade. Over 20 million barrels of crude oil pass through daily—about a fifth of worldwide consumption and a quarter of seaborne oil trade. Substantial liquefied natural gas volumes also transit the narrow channel between Iran and Oman. Disruptions here ripple through financial markets, supply chains, and consumer budgets globally.





India faces direct implications from these developments. The Shipping Ministry reports 28 Indian-flagged vessels operating in the Persian Gulf. Of these, 24 lie west of the Strait with 677 Indian seafarers aboard, while four are east with 101 Indians.





Safety measures are in full swing. A 24-hour control room operates within the Ministry and the Directorate General of Shipping since 28 February 2026. Close coordination with ship managers, recruitment agencies, Indian embassies, and local authorities ensures seafarer protection and assistance as needed.





This incident highlights the fragility of key maritime routes amid geopolitical strife. India's reliance on imported crude, much of it from the Gulf, amplifies the stakes. As the Shenlong Suezmax unloads its cargo, it serves as a tentative sign of continuity in oil flows, even as Iranian threats loom large.





ANI







