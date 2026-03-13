



On 10 March 2026, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a quiet yet monumental milestone at its testing facility in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu. Engineers successfully conducted a full-power test of the CE20 cryogenic rocket engine, running it continuously for 165 seconds at sea level.





This duration—nearly three minutes—marked a flawless performance under extreme conditions, pushing the engine to its upgraded 22-tons thrust level.





The CE20 serves as the powerhouse for the upper stage of India's heaviest launch vehicle, the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3). Often likened to a robust lorry hauling vital cargo into orbit, the LVM-3 relies on this engine for the final, precise thrust that places satellites and spacecraft into their intended paths. Previously limited to 19 tons of thrust, the engine's enhancement to 22 tons expands its capacity for heavier payloads, a necessity for ambitious missions ahead.





Testing such an engine at sea level presents unique engineering hurdles. Cryogenic engines like the CE20 are optimised for the near-vacuum of space, where their extended nozzles ensure efficient exhaust expansion.





On Earth, however, ambient air pressure disrupts this flow, causing a phenomenon known as flow separation. Exhaust gases detach prematurely from the nozzle walls, generating violent vibrations and localised overheating that threaten structural integrity.





ISRO overcame this challenge through its innovative Nozzle Protection System, a bespoke shielding mechanism that safeguards the nozzle from thermal and mechanical stresses during ground tests. Prior trials had validated it at 19 tons, but this test elevated it to the full 22-ton regime—a world-first accomplishment. The system's success confirms its reliability for future flight acceptance tests, the rigorous pre-launch validations essential for crewed flights.





Enhancing reliability further, the test incorporated a multi-element igniter. This advanced ignition setup features multiple ignition points, ensuring a smooth and uniform combustion of the cryogenic propellants—liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen. Unlike single-point systems prone to failure, this design minimises risks, a non-negotiable requirement for human spaceflight where precision equates to safety.





For the Gaganyaan program—India's flagship initiative to send three astronauts into low Earth orbit—this test is transformative. Gaganyaan demands the LVM-3's utmost performance, including the CE20's upgraded thrust, to deliver the human-rated orbital module safely. The sea-level qualification now paves the way for final certifications, proving that ISRO's infrastructure, from test stands to protective technologies, can handle the rigours of crewed operations.





This particular CE20 engine has now endured a record 20 hot-fire tests, each involving real cryogenic propellants. These cumulative runs have validated critical indigenous components, such as high-speed turbopump bearings that pressurise fuel into the combustion chamber under extreme conditions. Homegrown sensors, monitoring parameters like temperature, pressure, and vibration in real time, also passed muster, reducing reliance on foreign technology.





A standout feature demonstrated was the engine's bootstrap start mode, enabling in-space restarts without auxiliary systems. This capability is indispensable for missions requiring multiple firings, such as precise orbital insertions or manoeuvres. By proving restart reliability, ISRO bolsters confidence in the LVM-3's versatility for Gaganyaan and beyond.





The broader implications extend to India's self-reliance in space propulsion. Cryogenic technology, with its complex handling of supercooled fuels, once eluded Indian engineers due to international sanctions in the 1990s. The CE20's evolution—from initial development to this matured, uprated version—symbolises decades of perseverance, now yielding engines that rival global standards.





Gaganyaan's timeline hinges on such advancements. Scheduled for uncrewed tests in 2026 followed by crewed flights by 2027, the program requires every system to be flight-proven. This test de-risks the upper stage, ensuring the human-rated LVM-3 can loft the 5.5-tons crew module to 400 km altitude, complete with escape systems and life support.





Moreover, the CE20's upgrades align with ISRO's push for heavier geostationary transfers and multi-satellite deployments. Future LVM-3 variants could support 8-tons payloads to geosynchronous orbit, opening doors to advanced communication satellites, Earth observation platforms, and even interplanetary probes.





ISRO's Mahendragiri facility itself deserves recognition. Upgraded with sea-level test stands capable of simulating vacuum conditions indirectly, it now matches the prowess of global counterparts like NASA's Stennis Space Center. This infrastructure investment underscores India's commitment to a sovereign space program.





Space analyst Girish Linganna aptly summarises: the CE20 is not merely an engine but the 'heart' of LVM-3, pulsing with innovations vital for human spaceflight. Its 165-second roar at sea level echoes India's rising stature in astronautics.





As Gaganyaan inches closer, this test reaffirms ISRO's technical maturity. India stands on the cusp of joining an elite club of nations capable of independent human spaceflight, blending indigenous ingenuity with unyielding precision.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







