



The Indian Army has undertaken a significant decolonisation effort by renaming 246 roads, buildings, residential colonies, and other facilities across military stations nationwide.





These sites previously bore names of pre-Independence British officials, reflecting a colonial legacy now being systematically erased.





This move aligns with the government's broader campaign to purge British influences from India's cultural and institutional fabric. The rechristening honours Indian gallantry awardees, battle heroes, and distinguished leaders, embodying values of courage, sacrifice, and leadership.





Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth highlighted the initiative's importance during a parliamentary response to MP Dr Ganapathy Rajkumar P on 13 March. He emphasised its role in syncing Army spaces with India's military heritage and national ethos.





In a significant step towards discontinuing colonial legacy and strengthening an institutional identity rooted in India’s own history and ethos, the Indian Army has undertaken the renaming of 246 roads, buildings and other facilities across its establishments. The initiative aims… pic.twitter.com/o0r9x9isOw — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2026





The Central Command, headquartered in Lucknow, leads with 74 renamed facilities, followed by Western Command in Chandimandir with 67. Southern Command accounts for 55, Eastern Command 33, and South Western Command 17.





State-wise, Uttar Pradesh tops the list with 51 re-namings, while Haryana follows with 40. Punjab saw eight changes, and Himachal Pradesh—once home to British India's summer capital—had three.





In the Western Command zone, spanning parts of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu, the effort included 34 roads, 32 residential colonies, and one building. Haryana dominated with 23 roads and 17 complexes, Punjab had two roads and six colonies, and Himachal Pradesh two roads and two colonies.





Overall, the re-namings encompass 124 roads, 77 residential colonies, 27 office complexes and buildings, and 17 miscellaneous facilities like training areas, sports grounds, helipads, parks, and entry gates.





This initiative addresses a deep historical context. Many Indian Army regiments trace their lineage to units raised or led by British officers, with cantonment landmarks similarly named after colonial figures.





The push gained momentum at the 2021 Combined Commanders’ Conference, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the armed forces to discard outdated colonial customs and infuse indigenous elements.





Recent examples underscore the symbolic weight. In Delhi Cantonment, Mall Road and Proby Road are now Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal Marg and Major Shaitan Singh Marg, honouring Param Vir Chakra recipients.





Patterson Road Quarters in Ambala Cantonment, among the oldest and largest, has become Dhan Singh Thapa Enclave. New Horn Lines in Mathura is now Abdul Hamid Lines, and Malcolm Lines in Mhow is Piru Singh Lines—all named after Param Vir Chakra heroes.





Kitchener House, once commemorating Field Marshal Horatio Herbert Kitchener—who modernised the British Indian Army in the early 1900s—now bears the name Manekshaw House, after Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, India's revered post-Independence Army Chief.





Beyond re-namings, the armed forces have reformed customs, mess uniforms, and traditions rooted in British times, fostering a distinctly Indian military identity.





This exercise not only honours native heroes but also instils pride among serving personnel and their families, reinforcing the Army's evolution from colonial inheritance to sovereign symbol.





ANI







