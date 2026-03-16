



Metlonics Morocco, a subsidiary of the Indian firm Metlonics, has achieved a significant milestone in Indo-Moroccan defence cooperation by commencing production of 20 Wheeled Amphibious Personnel (WhAP) 8×8 hulls at the TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) facility in Berrechid, near Casablanca.





This development builds on TASL Morocco's prior success, where it delivered the first five WhAP 8×8 vehicles to the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces (FAR) just a few months ago, demonstrating rapid execution and reliability in a high-stakes defence contract.





The overarching agreement targets the supply of 150 WhAP 8×8 infantry combat vehicles (ICVs), positioning this as one of the largest localisation initiatives in Morocco's military modernisation program.





Each vehicle features the advanced Elbit Systems UT30MK2 turret, an Israeli-designed remote weapon station renowned for its 30mm autocannon, coaxial machine gun, and missile-launching capabilities, enhancing the platform's firepower and versatility across infantry support roles.





The WhAP 8×8 itself represents cutting-edge Indian indigenous design, developed by DRDO and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL). This wheeled armoured personnel carrier boasts an 8×8 configuration for superior mobility, amphibious operations, and a modular architecture that supports rapid upgrades.





Key specifications include a top speed exceeding 100 km/h on roads, a range of over 800 km, and capacity for 10–12 troops plus crew. Its hydropneumatic suspension ensures all-terrain performance, while STANAG Level 4 ballistic and mine protection safeguards occupants.





Production at the Berrechid plant underscores TASL's strategic expansion into North Africa. Established in 2023 as TASL's first overseas defence manufacturing hub, the facility spans 50,000 square metres and employs over 200 local workers, fostering technology transfer and skill development.





This localisation effort aligns with Morocco's 'Make in Morocco' industrial policy, which mandates offsets in foreign defence deals. TASL's commitment includes training Moroccan engineers in welding, assembly, and quality control, thereby building a sustainable domestic supply chain.





For India, the partnership exemplifies the 'Make in India' export push. TASL, a key player in DRDO collaborations, has pivoted from domestic programmes like Arjun tanks and Akash missiles to global markets, with WhAP exports now spanning Armenia, Botswana, and Morocco.





The Elbit UT30MK2 integration highlights trilateral synergies, blending Indian chassis expertise with Israeli fire-control systems. This turret offers 360-degree elevation, electro-optical sensors, and compatibility with anti-tank guided missiles like Spike-LR, making the WhAP a formidable asset against armoured threats.





Morocco's acquisition addresses regional security imperatives, including border tensions with Algeria and counter-terrorism in the Sahel. The FAR seeks to replace ageing Eastern Bloc equipment with modern wheeled platforms, enhancing rapid deployment in expansive desert terrains.





The deal injects over €200 million into Morocco's economy through local procurement of steel, electronics, and subsystems. TASL sources 60% of components regionally, reducing import dependency and creating ripple effects in ancillary industries.





This milestone signals India's rising influence in the Maghreb, counterbalancing traditional suppliers like France and the US. Recent high-level visits, including Moroccan delegations to Aero India 2025, have paved the way for further pacts in UAVs, radars, and maritime systems.





This collaboration exemplifies 'South-South' defence industrialisation, where emerging powers like India transfer capabilities to partners like Morocco, bypassing Western monopolies. It bodes well for bilateral ties, potentially unlocking €1 billion in cumulative defence trade by 2030.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







