



India's External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, held a significant meeting with his Cypriot counterpart, Constantinos Kombos, in Brussels on 16 March 2026.





The encounter took place amid Jaishankar's official visit to Belgium, hosted by EU High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas.





EAM Jaishankar described the discussion on X as a pleasure, focusing on ways to bolster the strategic partnership between India and Cyprus. The two ministers also exchanged perspectives on the evolving situation in West Asia, a region of mutual concern.





Cyprus currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the EU, making this interaction particularly timely. Jaishankar expressed appreciation for Cyprus's role in advancing EU-India engagement, underscoring the island nation's influence within the bloc.





This marks Jaishankar's first meeting with Kombos since the latter assumed office. Kombos reciprocated the sentiment on X, calling it a real pleasure ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council and an informal exchange.





Their talks centred on advancing the Cyprus-India strategic partnership, especially in light of an upcoming visit by Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides to India. Kombos highlighted the potential for deeper collaboration.





The ministers also addressed EU-India relations, referencing the recent EU-India Summit and the successful conclusion of a Free Trade Agreement. This pact represents a milestone in economic ties between the two sides.





Kombos emphasised the impact of these developments, noting how they pave the way for enhanced cooperation. He and Jaishankar further discussed the profoundly concerning developments in the Middle East.





Both stressed that diplomacy and dialogue remain the only sustainable paths to de-escalation and stability in West Asia. This alignment reflects shared priorities amid ongoing regional tensions.





Jaishankar's Brussels visit, from 15 to 16 March, involves interactions with Foreign Ministers from all 27 EU member states at the Foreign Affairs Council Meeting. He is also scheduled to meet EU leadership and counterparts from Belgium and others.





The timing is poignant, coming shortly after the historic 16th India-EU Summit. Observers expect these engagements to deepen India's Strategic Partnership with the European Union across trade, security, and geopolitical fronts.





ANI







