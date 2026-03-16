



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has firmly debunked viral rumours claiming his assassination, amid heightened tensions in the Middle East. On 15 March 2026, social media platforms erupted with claims that Netanyahu had been killed, fuelled by speculation over a recent video appearance.





The rumours intensified after Netanyahu shared a press conference video on Friday, discussing the escalating conflict involving Israel, the United States, and Iran. Observant viewers alleged the footage was AI-generated, pointing to what they described as a 'classic AI finger glitch' at the 0:35 mark, where his right hand appeared to show six fingers.





Iranian social media accounts amplified the narrative, asserting that Netanyahu was dead and that the video was fabricated using artificial intelligence. They highlighted the supposed anomaly as evidence, sparking a wave of posts across platforms like X.





In response, Netanyahu posted a new video on X late on Sunday, casually sipping coffee while raising his hand to display five fingers clearly. He captioned it provocatively: "They say I'm what? Watch >>". The clip swiftly quelled speculation among his supporters.





Netanyahu's office had already issued a statement earlier that day, confirming the Prime Minister was "fine" after queries from Anadolu Agency. They dismissed the circulating claims as "fake news", urging the public to disregard unverified digital rumours.





American conservative commentator Candace Owens waded into the fray, posting on X: "Where's Bibi?" She questioned why Netanyahu's office would release and then delete purportedly fake AI videos, while alleging "mass panic at the White House".





X's AI chatbot, Grok, intervened with a fact-check, clarifying that Netanyahu has the standard five fingers per hand. It attributed the perceived anomalies to optical illusions from shadows, hand angles, or natural palm features like the hypothenar eminence. Official footage from Israel's Government Press Office corroborated this.





This episode unfolds against a volatile regional backdrop. The current escalation traces back to 28 February 2026, when Israel and the United States launched coordinated attacks on Iran, resulting in the death of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on the opening day.





Iran retaliated with strikes on neighbouring oil-exporting nations, disrupting global energy markets and drawing in broader alliances. Netanyahu's press conference video addressed these developments, outlining Israel's strategic posture.





Such disinformation campaigns are not new in the Israel-Iran shadow war. AI deepfakes have proliferated since tools like generative models became accessible, often exploited by state actors to sow confusion during conflicts.





Netanyahu's coffee-sipping rebuttal echoes past instances where leaders have used simple, real-time visuals to counter death hoaxes—think Saddam Hussein's 2003 video or more recent Middle Eastern precedents. It underscores the power of authentic imagery in the digital age.





Experts warn that these rumours could distract from real military movements. With Iran's leadership in flux and US involvement deepening, verifying information remains critical for analysts and policymakers alike.





The incident highlights the dual-edged sword of social media in modern geopolitics: rapid information flow enables swift debunking but also accelerates misinformation. Netanyahu's office has since ramped up real-time verifications to maintain public trust.





As the conflict persists, expect more such psychological operations. For now, the Prime Minister's five-fingered salute serves as a stark reminder that not every glitch signals doom.





ANI







