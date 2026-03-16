



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday evening, focusing on the volatile West Asia situation.





In a post on X, Jaishankar noted that they exchanged views on various aspects of the regional crisis, underscoring India's close diplomatic ties with the UAE amid mounting threats from Iran.





The discussion comes against a backdrop of intensified Iranian aggression targeting Gulf states. The UAE Ministry of Defence reported that its air defences intercepted four ballistic missiles and six unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from Iran on 15 March 2026 alone.





Since the onset of these "blatant Iranian attacks," UAE systems have neutralised 298 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,606 UAVs, highlighting the scale of the sustained campaign.





Tragically, the assaults have claimed six lives—of Emirati, Pakistani, Nepali, and Bangladeshi nationalities—and injured 142 others with minor to moderate wounds. Victims hail from a diverse array of nations, including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepali, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian, and Swedish backgrounds. Notably, Indian nationals figure among the injured, amplifying New Delhi's stake in de-escalation efforts.





A drone strike on Saturday targeted Fujairah Port in the UAE, igniting a fire from debris after UAE air defences successfully intercepted the incoming threat. A well-informed Gulf analyst confirmed the Iranian origin of the attack, with no injuries reported from this specific incident, though it underscores the precision and persistence of Tehran's operations against critical infrastructure.





The UK Ministry of Defence provided an operational update, revealing that Typhoon and F-35 jets, supported by Voyager air-to-air refuelling aircraft, conducted sorties overnight across Qatar, Cyprus, UAE, Jordan, and Bahrain. These missions defended British interests and allies, signalling robust Western military backing for Gulf partners amid the Iranian barrage.





US President Donald Trump weighed in, stating that Iranian officials have approached him for a deal, but the proposed terms "aren't good enough yet," as reported by Al Jazeera. This revelation hints at backchannel diplomacy even as hostilities rage, with Trump potentially leveraging his deal-making approach to curb further escalation.





India's intervention via Jaishankar reflects its strategic balancing act in West Asia, where it maintains strong economic and energy ties with the UAE and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states while pursuing pragmatic engagement with Iran. The presence of Indian expatriates—over 3.5 million in the UAE alone—heightens the urgency, as evidenced by the reported injuries.





Broader regional dynamics exacerbate the crisis. Iran's proxy militias, including Houthi rebels in Yemen and Shia factions in Iraq, have intensified drone and missile campaigns, often framed as retaliation against Israeli actions or US-led coalitions. Gulf states, long wary of Tehran's hegemonic ambitions, have bolstered integrated air defence networks, with UAE systems proving highly effective.





The UAE's resilience is evident in its interception rates, but the human and economic toll mounts. Fujairah Port, a key oil transhipment hub outside the Strait of Hormuz, represents a high-value target, potentially aimed at disrupting global energy supplies. A prolonged campaign could spike oil prices, impacting India's import-dependent economy.





Jaishankar's outreach aligns with India's "multi-alignment" foreign policy, prioritising stability for its diaspora and trade routes. Recent high-level visits and the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) have deepened bilateral resilience, including joint investments in defence and logistics.





As Iranian attacks persist, coordinated international pressure may intensify. Trump's comments suggest diplomatic off-ramps exist, but Gulf allies demand verifiable restraints on Iran's missile and drone programmes. For India, sustaining UAE ties while advocating restraint will be pivotal in navigating this flashpoint.





ANI







