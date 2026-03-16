



Bangladesh is set to import an additional 45,000 tons of diesel from India by April, marking a significant resumption in bilateral energy trade amid regional challenges.





This development follows the recent arrival of 5,000 tons of diesel from India, with another 5,000 tons expected to reach Bangladesh around 18 or 19 March.





Md. Murshed Hossain Azad, General Manager (Commercial & Operations) at Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), confirmed these details in an interview with ANI.





He revealed that Bangladesh has received a proposal for the extra 40,000 tons, pending completion of procedural formalities such as opening letters of credit.





Historically, diesel imports from India relied on train wagons until the inauguration of the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline in March 2023.





That pipeline project was jointly launched by then Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Since its operationalisation, diesel has flowed regularly from Numaligarh Refinery Limited in India to the Parbatipur depot in Bangladesh.





The previous interim government under Mohammad Yunus had suspended these pipeline imports, disrupting the steady supply.





However, following recent elections and the assumption of power by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's government, imports recommenced in the past few days with the initial 5,000-tonne shipment.





This revival comes against the backdrop of fuel shortages triggered by conflict in West Asia, which sparked panic buying and long queues at petrol pumps across Bangladesh.





Motorcyclists and vehicle owners flocked to fuel stations, prompting the government to impose rationing measures to stabilise supply and curb hoarding.





Those restrictions have now been lifted, easing access for consumers.





The timing aligns with preparations for Eid, Bangladesh's most significant Muslim festival, when millions travel from cities to villages to reunite with family.





By removing fuel rationing, the government aims to facilitate smooth travel and prevent disruptions during the celebrations. This move underscores the strategic importance of the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline in ensuring energy security for Bangladesh.





It also signals a thaw in energy cooperation between the two neighbours, potentially paving the way for expanded trade volumes. For India, the exports bolster Numaligarh Refinery's role as a key supplier, while reinforcing economic ties in South Asia.





Bangladesh's decision to procure such a substantial quantity—45,000 tons in total—highlights its reliance on Indian diesel to meet domestic demand spikes.





Procedural hurdles like LC openings remain critical, but officials express confidence in timely delivery by April. The resumption post-election reflects policy shifts under the new administration, prioritising stable fuel availability.





As Eid approaches, this influx of diesel will play a vital role in sustaining mobility and economic activity.





Broader implications include reduced vulnerability to global oil market volatility, thanks to proximate and reliable sourcing from India.





ANI







