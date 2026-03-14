Reports indicate that multiple explosions have struck the Prince Sultan Air Base, situated southeast of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This key military installation, which hosts significant U.S. forces under CENTCOM, has become a focal point amid escalating regional tensions. reported NDTV.





The blasts occurred on or around 13 March 2026, with footage and accounts circulating across news outlets like NDTV and YouTube channels. Saudi defences simultaneously intercepted six hostile drones in the vicinity, averting further potential damage.





This incident forms part of a broader pattern of attacks on the base since early March. Iranian missile and drone strikes have targeted the facility repeatedly, with interceptions reported on dates including 1 March (five drones), 6 March (ballistic missiles), 9-11 March (three to six ballistic missiles), underscoring a sustained campaign.





Eyewitness accounts and videos show explosions lighting up the night sky near the base perimeter. Debris from intercepted projectiles has caused limited infrastructure damage, though no immediate casualties were confirmed in the latest reports.





The base's strategic importance cannot be overstated; it serves as a hub for U.S. air operations in the Gulf. Previous strikes, such as on 1 March, resulted in one U.S. soldier's death and multiple injuries, with fragments from downed missiles blamed for the harm.





Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defence has consistently announced successful interceptions, including three ballistic missiles on 11 March alone. These actions highlight the kingdom's bolstered air defences, likely involving Patriot systems and layered countermeasures.





The attacks coincide with heightened Iran-U.S.-Israel confrontations spilling over into the Gulf. Proxy dynamics and direct retaliatory strikes have raised alarms over disruptions to global energy routes like the Strait of Hormuz.





Civilian areas nearby, such as Al-Kharj, have also suffered; a 8 March incident killed two residents and wounded twelve when a projectile hit a building. This blurs lines between military and populated zones, amplifying humanitarian concerns.





U.S. troop presence at Prince Sultan—around 2,300 personnel—marks the seventh fatality in recent regional engagements. CENTCOM has acknowledged casualties from debris and shrapnel in prior waves.





Saudi officials report no injuries from the 13 March blasts, but the base was temporarily restricted. The rapid drone shoot-downs prevented escalation, yet the frequency of assaults signals persistent threats from Iran-backed actors.





Broader Gulf states, including the UAE and Kuwait, face similar alerts. Ports like Shuaiba in Kuwait endured drone hits on 1 March, killing six and disrupting logistics.





Iran's tactics employ loitering munitions alongside medium-range ballistic missiles to overwhelm defences. This mirrors years of proxy warfare refinement, now intensified by direct U.S.-Israel involvement.





Global implications loom large; the base's role in CENTCOM operations could draw wider coalition responses. Energy markets remain jittery, with a fifth of world oil transiting nearby chokepoints.





Saudi Arabia urges international restraint while bolstering defences. The kingdom's social media updates via X emphasise interception successes, projecting resilience amid the crisis.





As of 14 March 2026, no group has claimed the latest drone salvo, but patterns point to Iranian orchestration. Riyadh's vigilance continues, with airspace closures and elevated alerts in effect.





NDTV





​