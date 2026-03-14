



Akasa Air, the homegrown low-cost carrier that took to the skies in August 2022, has forged a landmark partnership with Noida International Airport at Jewar, Uttar Pradesh.





The collaboration centres on establishing the airline's inaugural Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility right within the airport's premises. This move promises to deliver a suite of advanced maintenance services, bolstering the efficiency of Akasa's fleet and the wider aviation network.





The facility arrives at a pivotal moment for Noida International Airport, which received its aerodrome licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on 6 March.





This regulatory green light clears the path for flight operations to begin in the coming months, transforming Jewar into a key aviation hub in the National Capital Region. Integrating an MRO unit from the outset underscores a forward-thinking strategy to embed maintenance capabilities into the airport's core infrastructure.





Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of Noida International Airport, hailed the partnership as a catalyst for elevating India's MRO prowess. He emphasised its potential to spark skill development and job creation in the region, aligning with national goals of economic upliftment. By nurturing local talent in specialised aviation maintenance, the project could position Uttar Pradesh as a burgeoning centre for technical expertise.





Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO of Akasa Air, framed the initiative as a cornerstone of the airline's disciplined growth blueprint. With India's aviation market surging—projected to become the world's third-largest by 2025—robust domestic MRO infrastructure is non-negotiable.





Dube highlighted how early investment in such capabilities fortifies operational resilience while advancing self-reliance, reducing dependence on overseas repair hubs.





India's aviation sector has long grappled with a shortfall in MRO facilities, forcing airlines to outsource a significant portion of maintenance abroad, particularly to Southeast Asia and the Middle East. This results in hefty costs, logistical delays, and lost revenue opportunities.





The Akasa Air facility at Jewar aims to chip away at this gap, offering services like routine checks, major overhauls, and component repairs for narrow-body jets, potentially saving the industry millions annually.





Economically, the MRO unit is poised to generate hundreds of direct and indirect jobs, from skilled engineers and technicians to support staff. It will draw supply chain partners, fostering a cluster of aviation-related enterprises around the airport. This ripple effect could invigorate local economies in the NCR, complementing the airport's projected role in handling over 12 million passengers yearly upon phase one completion.





The partnership resonates with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat push in aviation, where indigenous capabilities are paramount amid booming air travel demand.





Akasa Air, backed by investors like the Rakesh Jhunjhunwala family, has already demonstrated agility by ordering Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Pairing this with in-house MRO signals a maturing carrier intent on sustainable expansion, potentially inspiring peers like IndiGo and Air India to follow suit.





Strategically, Noida International Airport's location—mere kilometres from Delhi's bustling hubs—offers logistical advantages. Proximity to major routes minimises aircraft downtime, enabling quicker turnarounds. The facility could also service third-party airlines, evolving Jewar into a regional MRO powerhouse and easing pressure on saturated centres like Mumbai and Bangalore.





MRO ventures demand hefty upfront capital for hangars, tools, and certifications, alongside skilled manpower shortages. Regulatory hurdles from DGCA and environmental clearances for expansions add layers of complexity.





Yet, government incentives—such as tax breaks under the UDAN scheme and SEZ status—could mitigate these, accelerating rollout.





This alliance positions Akasa Air and Noida International Airport as trailblazers in India's aviation renaissance. As flight operations ramp up, the MRO facility will underpin reliability, safety, and competitiveness.





Industry watchers anticipate it could catalyse further investments, solidifying Uttar Pradesh's stature in global aviation supply chains and propelling the nation towards MRO self-sufficiency by the decade's end.





Agencies







