



The Indian Air Force (IAF) has launched a comprehensive fleet review of its TEJAS fighter aircraft, prompted by a concerning incident on 7 February. This "maintenance check" aims to pinpoint the root cause of the mishap, which inflicted substantial damage to one aircraft's airframe during a take-off attempt from an airbase.





Initial reports had mistakenly referenced a landing mishap, but clarification confirms the event unfolded during take-off preparations. Reports had earlier covered the severity of the airframe damage, highlighting the potential implications for the lightweight combat aircraft program.





Defence and security sources reveal that no final decision has been reached on the affected airframe. Assessments, including detailed cost analyses, are underway to weigh options between salvage efforts and writing off the jet entirely.





The IAF is collaborating closely with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the state-owned original equipment manufacturer, through a formal Board of Inquiry (BoI). This joint probe seeks to dissect the sequence of events and recommend corrective actions.





Remedial measures could prove fleet-wide or limited to the specific aircraft, depending on findings. In the interim, the entire TEJAS fleet has been grounded for these maintenance checks, resuming flights only if operationally critical.





Sources emphasise that this qualifies as a "ground incident," distinct from airborne accidents or full crashes. Official classifications differentiate between crashes, accidents, and incidents, with this slotted into the least severe category.





Preliminary investigations point to a abrupt technical failure during the take-off run. Suspicions centre on brake malfunction, which triggered a tyre burst and forced the aircraft to veer off the runway.





The pilot demonstrated commendable skill, safely egressing the cockpit without ejecting and sustaining only minor injuries. No further harm to personnel was reported.





HAL addressed the matter in a statement to the stock exchange, firmly denying any "crash" of an LCA TEJAS. The firm described it as a "minor technical incident on ground," underscoring its non-critical nature.





This episode arrives amid heightened scrutiny of the TEJAS MK-1A program, India's indigenous push for advanced multi-role fighters. The IAF operates over 40 TEJAS jets, integral to its squadron modernisation amid regional tensions.





The fleet review extends beyond the incident aircraft, incorporating rigorous inspections across all platforms. Technicians are scrutinising braking systems, undercarriage components, and related avionics for latent vulnerabilities.





Such ground incidents, while not catastrophic, can erode operational readiness. The IAF's cautious stance minimises risks, prioritising airworthiness certification before resuming sorties.





Outcomes from the BoI could influence HAL's production timelines and quality assurance protocols. Recent TEJAS deliveries have faced delays, amplifying the stakes for this investigation.





The TEJAS embodies Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, with MK-1A variants incorporating GE F404 engines and enhanced avionics.





Stakeholders await the BoI's report, expected to detail failure modes and mitigation strategies. Until cleared, TEJAS squadrons remain side-lined, redirecting training to simulators and alternative assets.





This incident underscores the teething challenges of indigenous platforms transitioning from prototypes to frontline service. Yet, it also highlights maturing response mechanisms within the IAF and HAL.





Defence analysts note that similar ground incidents have occurred globally with new fighters, often resolved through targeted upgrades. Lessons from this review could fortify the TEJAS lineage against future anomalies.





As the probe progresses, transparency from official channels will be key. The IAF's measured approach reassures observers of its commitment to fleet integrity.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







