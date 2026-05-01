



India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has confirmed that its hypersonic glide missile programme is advancing rapidly, with initial trials expected soon. The glide variant is currently ahead of the hypersonic cruise missile in development, marking a significant step in India’s strategic arsenal.





The DRDO Chairman, Samir V Kamat, speaking at the ANI National Security Summit 2.0, revealed that India is simultaneously pursuing two hypersonic programmes: the Hypersonic Glide Missile and the Hypersonic Cruise Missile.





The glide missile, known as the Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LR-AShM) hypersonic glide vehicle, has reached an advanced stage. It uses a booster for initial acceleration before gliding unpowered to its target, making it distinct from the cruise missile, which relies on a scramjet engine throughout its flight. Kamat emphasised that the glide missile will be tested first, as it is ahead in development compared to the cruise system.





He explained that the hypersonic glide missile is designed to achieve extreme speeds and survivability, offering India a potent strike capability against adversaries equipped with advanced air defence networks.





The glide system’s reliance on unpowered flight after booster acceleration makes it harder to track and intercept, thereby enhancing its deterrent value. The upcoming trials are expected to validate its operational readiness and pave the way for induction.





Alongside hypersonic developments, Kamat also discussed the evolving framework for a conventional missile force. He noted that India is considering a diverse mix of systems, including short-, medium-, and long-range ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and hypersonic platforms.





This layered force structure would provide flexibility for both tactical and strategic missions. He highlighted that short-range systems such as the Pralay ballistic missile are in their final testing stages and nearing induction into the armed forces.





The DRDO’s readiness in hypersonic technology coincides with its preparedness for the Agni-VI ballistic missile project, which awaits government approval. Agni-VI is expected to be the most advanced missile in the Agni series, offering extended range and enhanced performance.





While the Agni-VI remains a policy decision, the hypersonic glide missile programme demonstrates India’s determination to push forward with next-generation capabilities.





India’s progress in hypersonic systems reflects a broader ambition to strengthen its deterrence posture and achieve technological self-reliance in advanced missile systems. The glide missile’s imminent trials will mark a milestone, positioning India among the select nations capable of fielding hypersonic strike platforms.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







