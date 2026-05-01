



Pune-based deep-tech start-up OleeSpace has reportedly delivered what is being described as India’s first private sector-developed Directed Energy Weapon, or laser weapon system, to the Indian Army.





Emerging from reported developments in early 2026, the company has concentrated on compact, AI-powered laser systems, marking a significant step forward for private sector involvement in India’s advanced defence technology landscape.





The system unveiled by OleeSpace is a compact 2-kilowatt AI-enabled laser sniper platform mounted on an Unmanned Ground Vehicle. It has been specifically designed for close-combat scenarios, perimeter defence, and anti-drone or UAV operations.





The weapon is capable of neutralising, dazzling, or functionally damaging hostile personnel, vehicles, and equipment within seconds, offering a rapid response capability against diverse threats. A key feature of the system is its ability to deliver what the company terms “zero cost per kill” when combating drone swarms, a critical advantage in modern asymmetric warfare.





The platform incorporates AI-based object recognition, enabling it to autonomously track and engage multiple targets simultaneously. This autonomous operation enhances its effectiveness in complex combat environments where speed and precision are paramount.





Following successful field trials conducted with defence stakeholders, the UGV-mounted system has been reported as ready for operational deployment and sale, underscoring its maturity and readiness for integration into active defence operations.





Strategically, this development represents a private sector milestone. While the Defence Research and Development Organisation has already developed larger 30-kilowatt laser systems such as the MK-IIA, OleeSpace’s delivery marks a breakthrough for Indian start-ups entering the Directed Energy Weapon domain.





The system’s compact and mobile design, weighing under 250 kilograms, allows it to operate effectively in urban, border, and forested environments where conventional armoured platforms cannot manoeuvre. This mobility significantly broadens its operational utility.





OleeSpace is currently engaged in discussions with Indian defence stakeholders and international clients, signalling a rapid move toward deployment and potential export. The company was founded in 2023 by IIT-Bombay alumnus James Solomon and engineer Suman Hiremath, with an initial focus on laser-based communication and Directed Energy Weapon platforms.





Their achievement in delivering this system highlights the growing role of private innovation in India’s defence sector and the country’s push towards technological self-reliance.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







