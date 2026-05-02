



India has finalised a $1.2 billion deal to acquire around 300 Russian R‑37M very long‑range air‑to‑air missiles for its Su‑30MKI fleet, a move that strengthens immediate air dominance while highlighting tensions with France over Rafale technology transfer.





Deliveries are expected within 12–18 months, and the missiles will serve as a stopgap until indigenous Astra Mk‑II and Mk‑III systems mature.





India has signed a contract worth over $1 billion to purchase a large batch of Russian R‑37M long‑range missiles. According to reports, the deal covers about 300 missiles valued at roughly $1.2 billion, with deliveries expected to begin within 12–18 months.





These missiles will be deployed on India’s Su‑30MKI fighters, which, alongside French Rafales, form the backbone of the Indian Air Force.





The R‑37M, often described as an “AWACS killer,” has a maximum launch range of 300–400 kilometres, a flight speed of up to Mach 6, and carries a 60‑kilogram warhead. It employs inertial navigation with radio correction during the midcourse phase and an active radar seeker in the terminal phase.





The missile is designed to neutralise high‑value airborne assets such as surveillance aircraft, aerial refuellers, and electronic warfare platforms, thereby reshaping the balance of power in contested airspace.





The decision follows lessons from Operation Sindoor, which exposed India’s beyond‑visual‑range gap against Pakistan’s PL‑15 missile. Integration of the R‑37M requires only software upgrades to the Bars radar on the Su‑30MKI, avoiding costly structural modifications.





This acquisition provides India with a bridging capability while indigenous Astra MK‑II and MK‑III missiles continue development. The Astra series is expected to form the backbone of India’s future BVR arsenal, but until then, the R‑37M offers a decisive interim solution.





The deal comes amid reports that India may cancel its planned purchase of 114 Rafale jets. France has refused to provide access to the Rafale’s Interface Control Document, which India insists upon to integrate indigenous weapons such as Astra and BrahMos‑NG without French oversight.





Without ICD access, every upgrade would require French approval, undermining operational sovereignty. This dispute has placed the $43 billion Rafale deal at risk, with India signalling it may walk away if its demands are not met.





Earlier this year, the Indian government approved a $25 billion procurement package covering all branches of the military. The Indian Air Force is set to receive additional Russian S‑400 surface‑to‑air missile systems, medium transport aircraft, and strike drones. The package also includes the overhaul and modernisation of Su‑30MKI engines, with Russia offering AL‑41F1S and 177S options to replace the ageing AL‑31FP engines.





These upgrades aim to extend service life, improve thrust, and reduce fuel consumption, ensuring the Su‑30MKI remains a credible frontline platform.





Strategically, the R‑37M acquisition positions India to counter China’s PL‑17 and match the emerging reach of the American AIM‑174B. By fielding this missile, India enhances its ability to deny adversaries the use of force‑multiplying airborne assets, thereby reinforcing deterrence in South Asia





Agencies







