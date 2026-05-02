



India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is emerging as the most unexpected stealth fighter poised to challenge China’s J-20 dominance, with prototypes expected by 2028–29 and induction around 2034–35.





The program has expanded to a projected 250-aircraft fleet, embedding fifth-generation hallmarks and even sixth-generation features, making it a strategic underdog with global implications.





India’s AMCA project began as a bold ambition to join the select club of nations capable of producing fifth-generation stealth fighters. Despite development starting conceptually in the late 1970s, only four such jets are currently in production worldwide.





The AMCA is designed to bring India into this elite circle, featuring supermanoeuvrability, supercruise, stealth shaping, radar-absorbent materials, and advanced networking systems. Rumours suggest future variants may incorporate sixth-generation technologies such as AI-assisted mission computing and loyal wingman drone integration





The program has reached critical milestones in recent years. A ₹15,000 crore prototype phase was sanctioned, with rollout targeted for 2026–27 and the first flight expected by 2028–29.





The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) are leading development, but a new competitive framework now allows private giants like TATA, Larsen & Toubro, and Adani to participate, breaking HAL’s monopoly and accelerating innovation.





The Indian Air Force (IAF) initially planned for around 120 aircraft, but long-term strategy now envisions a 250-strong stealth fleet. This expansion is driven by the need to replace legacy Su-30MKI fighters in the 2040s and to counter China’s rapidly growing J-20 fleet, estimated at 200–250 aircraft.





The AMCA MK-1 will use GE F414 engines, while the MK-2 will feature a co-developed Indo-Safran engine delivering 110–120 kN thrust, enabling full supercruise capability. A MK-2+ variant is expected to further enhance performance with engines in the 120–140 kN class.





Operational doctrine places the AMCA at the centre of Suppression and Destruction of Enemy Air Defences (SEAD/DEAD) missions, particularly against advanced Chinese systems like the HQ-9. With stealth squadrons dedicated to neutralising surface-to-air missile networks, India aims to secure air superiority in contested regions such as Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.





The AMCA’s internal weapons bays, advanced AESA radar, and sensor fusion will allow it to operate undetected in high-threat environments.





The program also symbolises India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) push in defence. By embedding indigenous composites, avionics, and radar-absorbent materials, the AMCA reduces reliance on foreign suppliers. Its development is not only a technological leap but also a strategic statement of India’s intent to match China’s aerospace advances and maintain parity in the Indo-Pacific theatre.





From the drawing board to the skies, the AMCA is no longer a distant dream. With prototypes nearing readiness and production frameworks in place, India’s stealth fighter is set to become the unexpected underdog that could redefine regional air power balance.





Agencies







