



India has successfully conducted a significant test of its long-range anti-ship hypersonic missile system from a defence facility off the Odisha coast.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) achieved a milestone by testing Phase-II of the Long-Range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Missile (LR-AShM), which incorporates a two-stage hypersonic glide vehicle design. This marks a crucial advancement in India’s pursuit of next-generation strike capabilities.





Top defence sources confirmed that the hypersonic missile achieved impressive range, precisely striking a target 1,500 km away—a breakthrough that extends the nation's maritime defensive perimeter significantly farther into the ocean.





The trial confirmed the missile's advanced terminal guidance precision, achieving a direct hit following a high-velocity trajectory. It fulfilled all predefined technical parameters—from launch and mid-course corrections to terminal impact—validating the propulsion system's reliability and airframe robustness.





The LR-AShM has been developed to meet the Indian Navy’s coastal defence requirements, with the ability to engage both stationary and moving maritime targets. It is designed to carry multiple payload configurations, enhancing its operational flexibility.





The missile integrates indigenous avionics and precision sensor systems, which significantly improve targeting accuracy and reliability in complex operational environments.





The missile operates as a hypersonic glide vehicle, following a quasi-ballistic trajectory. It achieves speeds up to Mach 10 during its initial powered phase, before transitioning into a controlled glide phase at an average velocity of around Mach 5.





This flight profile, combined with low-altitude manoeuvres, makes detection and interception by enemy radar systems extremely difficult. The missile’s ability to execute evasive manoeuvres during its terminal phase further strengthens its survivability and effectiveness.





The propulsion system consists of a two-stage solid rocket motor. The first stage provides the initial boost before separating, while the second stage accelerates the missile to hypersonic speeds.





Once the powered phase is complete, the missile enters an unpowered glide, maintaining high manoeuvrability until terminal engagement. Indigenous sensors guide the missile during its final approach, ensuring precision strikes against designated targets.





This successful test underscores India’s progress in hypersonic technologies. The LR-AShM represents a critical step in diversifying India’s conventional missile arsenal, complementing existing short-, medium-, and long-range ballistic systems, as well as cruise missiles.





It fills a strategic gap between the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and longer-range strategic ballistic platforms, offering the Navy a potent non-nuclear strike option against high-value maritime assets.





The achievement also highlights DRDO’s ability to advance indigenous defence technology, reducing reliance on external systems. With hypersonic glide vehicles now entering the trial phase, India positions itself among a select group of nations capable of deploying advanced hypersonic strike systems.





This development strengthens deterrence, enhances maritime security, and reinforces India’s strategic posture in the Indo-Pacific region.





Agencies







