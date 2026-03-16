



DRDO's 10kW MK-II(A) And 100kW+ DURGA-II deliver unlimited firepower at zero-shot cost





India is advancing its directed energy weapons programme with remarkable ambition, placing significant bets on laser systems from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





The 10 kW MK-II(A) and over 100 kW DURGA-II platforms stand out as key developments, offering near-zero cost per shot for intercepting aerial threats. These systems promise to revolutionise air defence, particularly against low-cost unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).





The MK-II(A) laser weapon, with its 10 kW output, delivers precise engagement capabilities up to 2 km. In November 2025, the Indian Air Force greenlit plans for 16 such units, underscoring confidence in their operational readiness. This procurement reflects DRDO's success in scaling prototype technologies into deployable assets tailored for modern battlefield needs.





DURGA-II elevates this capability further, boasting power exceeding 100 kW. Visual demonstrations from DRDO highlight its potential against diverse threats, including sophisticated UAVs like the Turkey supplied Bayraktar-TB2 of Pakistan. Integrated with advanced beam control and thermal management, DURGA II expands the spectrum of vulnerable targets, from small drones to larger aerial platforms.





Progress traces back to foundational work in the 2000s, building steadily through rigorous testing milestones. By 2017, DRDO achieved a 1 kW laser with a 250 m engagement range, validating core beam propagation and target acquisition technologies. This laid the groundwork for subsequent power scaling.





Reports from 2022 spotlighted a 25 kW system under active development, incorporating enhanced optics and cooling systems derived from aerospace engineering expertise. These iterations have refined pulse duration, beam quality, and atmospheric compensation, ensuring reliability in diverse environmental conditions.





India's laser program draws on indigenous strengths in photonics and high-energy physics, honed through collaborations with institutions like the Indian Institute of Science and private sector partners. Solid-state laser architectures, favoured for their compactness, enable integration onto mobile platforms such as trucks or naval vessels.





The near-zero cost per shot advantage stems from electricity as the primary consumable, bypassing expensive interceptors like missiles. A single MK-II(A) engagement could neutralise a swarm of drones at fractions of traditional ammunition costs, enhancing sustainability for prolonged operations.





DURGA-II's higher power supports faster dwell times on hardened targets, achieving destructive effects through sustained thermal blooming. Simulations and ground tests confirm its efficacy against fast-moving threats, with adaptive optics mitigating turbulence for extended ranges.





Global parallels bolster India's trajectory. Israel's Iron Beam, a 100 kW system, entered operational service in December 2025 after dedicated refinement, demonstrating layered defence against rockets and mortars. Such achievements validate the maturity of laser technologies now pursued by DRDO.





The program aligns with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, emphasising self-reliance in defence manufacturing. DRDO's facilities in Hyderabad and Bengaluru drive production, with supply chains leveraging local semiconductor and optics industries.





Future integrations envision lasers in multi-domain networks, pairing with radar and electronic warfare for cueing. For the Indian Air Force, MK-II(A) units will augment Akash and MRSAM systems, providing cost-effective terminal defence.





Naval applications loom large, with DURGA II prototypes eyed for shipboard deployment against anti-ship missiles and UAV swarms. The Indian Navy's carrier groups stand to gain persistent, magazine-unlimited protection.





Army units benefit too, as man-portable or vehicle-mounted variants counter border incursions by loitering munitions. Trials in varied terrains, from deserts to highlands, affirm ruggedised designs suited to India's operational landscape.





Power scaling continues apace, with modular architectures allowing upgrades to higher kilowatt classes. DRDO's expertise in fibre lasers ensures efficiency, minimising size, weight, and power demands for platform versatility.





Safety protocols and human-machine interfaces have evolved, incorporating AI-driven targeting to prevent fratricide. Electromagnetic compatibility testing ensures seamless operation alongside legacy systems.





International partnerships, including technology exchanges with allies, accelerate refinement. India's laser programme positions it among elite developers, contributing to global standards in directed energy.





In summary, DRDO's MK-II(A) and DURGA-II herald a new era of economical, precise air defence. These systems embody India's technological prowess, ready to safeguard skies with unmatched efficiency.





IDN (With Agency Inptus)







