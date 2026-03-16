



The Indian Army has inducted its seventh Pinaka rocket regiment, with an eighth set to become operational by year-end, marking a significant ramp-up in long-range firepower along the western and northern borders, reported Javaria Rana of New Indian Express.





This expansion reflects a strategic pivot towards indigenous multi-barrel rocket launcher (MBRL) systems, driven by lessons from recent border skirmishes.





Sources within the defence establishment confirm that the seventh regiment is fully operationalised, while the eighth has received over half its equipment and is undergoing conversion training. These additions stem from a 2020 order for six regiments, valued at ₹2,580 crore, awarded to BEML, Tata Power Company Limited, and Larsen & Toubro.





That contract encompassed 114 launchers fitted with Automated Gun Aiming and Positioning Systems, 45 command posts, and 330 support vehicles. By next year, two more from this batch will join service, elevating the total Pinaka regiments to ten—a fourfold increase from the four ordered between 2010 and 2020.





The acceleration gained momentum post the 2020 Galwan Valley clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh, underscoring the need for rapid, area-saturation firepower. In artillery terms, a Pinaka regiment forms the core operational unit, comprising three batteries, each with six launchers for a combat total of 18, plus two spares for training and replacements.





A single battery unleashes 72 rockets in roughly 44 seconds, saturating a 1,000 by 800 metre zone to devastating effect against troop concentrations, enemy artillery, logistics nodes, and high-value targets. This high-volume, high-precision barrage can neutralise threats within minutes, offering a critical edge in fluid border battles.





The Pinaka family has evolved with variants boasting extended ranges: the baseline Mk-I reaches 37–40 km, Mk-II extends to 60 km, and guided variants strike at 75–90 km with pinpoint accuracy. In December 2025, DRDO's successful test of a Long-Range Guided Rocket (LRGR) from a Pinaka launcher hit 120 km with flawless precision, drawing interest from France.





This LRGR variant addresses gaps exposed during Operation Sindoor last year, when the Army urgently procured two Indo-Israeli Suryastra systems under Emergency Provisions. Those long-range launchers are now in live-fire trials, paving the way for follow-on orders to fill deep-strike voids.





Currently, the Army maintains 15 rocket artillery regiments across platforms: seven Pinaka, three Russian Smerch, and five ageing BM-21 Grad units. Phased replacement of Grads with Pinaka is underway, with ambitions to scale the fleet to 22 regiments, enhancing sustained fire support.





Operation Sindoor highlighted vulnerabilities when Pakistan launched a Fatah-II guided rocket—intercepted over Sirsa, Haryana—boasting a claimed 400 km range. In response, Pakistan stood up an Army Rocket Force Command (ARFC) in August 2025, emulating China's model for integrated rocket and missile operations.





China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Ground Force deploys superior numbers and integration, with the PHL-16 MBRL firing guided rockets to 130 km and tactical missiles nearing 290 km. Linked to satellites, drones, and digital networks, these enable deep strikes along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), posing a persistent threat.





India's countermeasures include Army Chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi's January 2026 announcement of a dedicated rocket-cum-missile force to oversee conventional ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and MBRLs. This aligns with broader modernisation, emphasising indigenous systems like Pinaka amid 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in defence.





Pinaka's development by DRDO, in collaboration with private firms, exemplifies successful public-private synergy. From initial proofs-of-concept in the 1990s, it has matured into a versatile, battle-proven asset, with exports gaining traction—Armenia became the first foreign operator in 2022.





Tactically, Pinaka's modularity allows quick reconfiguration for missions, from area denial to precision strikes via GPS/INS-guided warheads. Integration with battlefield management systems enhances real-time targeting, countering adversaries' networked firepower.





Challenges persist, including supply chain resilience for rocket propellants and electronics, but recent contracts bolster domestic production. The system's wheeled launchers offer superior mobility over towed alternatives, vital for high-altitude LAC deployments.





Looking ahead, Pinaka's role will expand with hypersonic and extended-range munitions in DRDO's pipeline, potentially exceeding 200 km. This positions India to match or surpass regional rivals in rocket artillery density and lethality.





Army aviation and drone synergies will further amplify Pinaka's impact, enabling target acquisition beyond line-of-sight. As tensions simmer with Pakistan and China, these regiments fortify India's deterrence posture, ensuring responsive, overwhelming fire support.





The induction not only plugs capability gaps but signals a doctrinal shift towards rocket-centric warfare, reducing reliance on legacy imports. With ten regiments online soon, the Army edges closer to rocket artillery parity in a volatile neighbourhood.





NIE







