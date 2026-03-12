



India has achieved a significant milestone in energy security by sourcing approximately 70 per cent of its crude oil imports from routes outside the Strait of Hormuz, according to Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.





Speaking at an inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia held in New Delhi, Sharma emphasised that the country's crude supply remains robust and secure.





She noted that the volume of crude oil procured by the government surpasses the typical quantities that would have transited through the Strait of Hormuz.





This diversification is evident in India's expanded import base, with crude oil now being sourced from 40 different countries.





Oil marketing companies have played a pivotal role by securing various crude cargoes from alternative sources, mitigating risks associated with traditional chokepoints.





In a related development, the country's gas companies have proactively procured liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes from new suppliers.





Sharma confirmed that two such LNG cargoes are currently en route to India, bolstering the nation's energy reserves amid regional tensions. The briefing also addressed the welfare of Indian nationals in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and West Asian countries.





Randhir Jaiswal, Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, reaffirmed the government's unwavering commitment to their safety and well-being.





He stated that all Indian missions maintain regular contact with community members in the region to provide updates and assistance.





Tragically, Jaiswal reported that two Indian nationals have lost their lives, and one remains missing following attacks on merchant vessels.





Additionally, a number of Indians who sustained injuries in the GCC region are receiving medical treatment, with consulates actively coordinating their care.





Turning to maritime operations, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, provided an update on Indian-flagged vessels.





He revealed that 28 such vessels, carrying 778 Indian seafarers, are currently operating in the Persian Gulf. The government is closely monitoring these vessels and their crews to ensure their safety and security.





Close coordination is underway between authorities, ship managers, recruitment agencies, Indian embassies, and local authorities to facilitate safety measures and medical aid where required.





Sinha assured that port operations across India continue to function stably, with no major disruptions reported.





Ports have received directives to extend all necessary assistance to exporters, aiming to minimise hardships and sustain the continuity of export-import (EXIM) trade.





This comprehensive strategy underscores India's proactive approach to navigating geopolitical uncertainties in West Asia while safeguarding its energy imports and maritime interests.





