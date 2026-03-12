



Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz have surged as the ongoing war in West Asia witnessed a brazen attack on the Thai-registered bulk carrier Mayuree Naree on 11 March 2026, Nation Thailand reported.





The vessel, owned by Bangkok-based Precious Shipping and en route from Khalifa Port in the UAE to Kandla Port in Gujarat, India, was struck by two projectiles of unknown origin approximately 11 nautical miles off Oman's coast.





Thick black smoke and flames quickly engulfed the ship's upper decks and engine room, with shocking visuals capturing the inferno billowing from the hull as crew members scrambled for safety.





The 23-strong crew, predominantly Thai nationals, faced immediate peril; 20 were swiftly evacuated into lifeboats and rescued by the Omani Navy, while three remained aboard initially to combat the blaze.





Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for the strike, labelling the Mayuree Naree as linked to "Zionist interests," though the operator described the assailants as employing weapons of unidentified provenance.





This assault formed part of a coordinated barrage targeting three commercial vessels that day, including the Japanese-registered ONE Majesty and the Marshall Islands-flagged Star Gwyneth, shattering a 72-day lull in maritime attacks.





Fortunately, crews across all affected ships reported no fatalities, with the Mayuree Naree's fire eventually extinguished and the vessel stabilised for further assessment.





Precious Shipping confirmed the incident would not materially impact finances, citing comprehensive war risk insurance coverage for operations in the volatile region.





India swiftly condemned the attack via its Ministry of External Affairs, deploring assaults on civilian shipping and underscoring risks to global trade routes vital for energy supplies.





The Royal Thai Navy coordinated rescues through its Bahrain detachment, liaising with Omani counterparts to secure all personnel, with Admiral Thadawut Thadpitakkul affirming no lives were lost.





This episode unfolds against the backdrop of the US-Iran war, ignited on 28 February 2026 with Operation Epic Fury—joint US-Israeli airstrikes decimating Iranian targets—prompting IRGC retaliations and threats to choke the Strait.





The waterway, through which one-fifth of global oil transits, now pulses with peril, evoking memories of past disruptions while amplifying fears of broader economic fallout from the conflict.





As investigations proceed, maritime authorities like UKMTO urge heightened vigilance, with Vanguard Tech and others analysing projectile trajectories amid whispers of drone or missile involvement. For India, the strike hits close to home, not merely due to the Kandla destination but as a stark reminder of exposure in proximate sea lanes, prompting naval vigilance in the Indian Ocean Region.





The Mayuree Naree incident underscores the war's spill-over, transforming a chokepoint of commerce into a theatre of asymmetric warfare, where neutral merchant fleets bear the brunt.





With crews safe yet the vessel damaged, salvage operations loom, as stakeholders brace for insurance claims and rerouting that could spike freight costs worldwide.





Global powers monitor closely, with the US and allies reinforcing naval presence to safeguard passage, while Tehran vows escalation against perceived foes.





This Hormuz flare-up signals uncharted perils ahead, blending geopolitical vendettas with everyday trade, and casting long shadows over Asia's energy security.





