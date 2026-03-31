



India has taken another significant step towards strengthening its indigenous defence capabilities under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. On 31 March 2026, the Ministry of Defence signed a major capital acquisition contract worth approximately ₹1,950 crore with Bharat Electronics Limited for the procurement of two Mountain Radars, along with associated equipment and infrastructure, for the Indian Air Force, announced PIB.





The agreement was formalised in New Delhi in the presence of senior officials from both the Ministry and BEL, underscoring the government’s commitment to self-reliance in critical defence technologies.





The Mountain Radar system has been indigenously designed and developed by the Electronics & Radar Development Establishment of DRDO, and will be manufactured by BEL. This collaboration highlights the synergy between India’s premier defence research organisation and its leading public sector enterprise in electronics, ensuring that advanced technology is produced within the country rather than imported from abroad.





The installation and commissioning of these radars will significantly enhance India’s air defence capabilities, particularly in challenging mountainous terrain where surveillance and detection are vital. By strengthening the Indian Air Force’s operational readiness, the radars will contribute directly to national security and bolster India’s deterrence posture against potential threats.





Equally important is the strategic impact of this procurement under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured) category.





It reduces reliance on foreign suppliers, supports domestic industry, and promotes technological innovation within India’s defence ecosystem. This contract is not just about equipment acquisition; it represents a broader push towards building a sustainable and self-sufficient defence industrial base.





The move also aligns with the government’s Make-in-India vision, encouraging indigenous production and creating opportunities for skill development, employment, and technological advancement. By investing in home-grown solutions, India is laying the foundation for long-term resilience in defence preparedness.





This development marks a milestone in India’s journey towards self-reliance in defence technology, reinforcing the nation’s ability to safeguard its sovereignty with systems designed, developed, and manufactured entirely within its borders.





PIB







