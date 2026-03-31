



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has officially invited the domestic industry to participate in a pivotal phase of its reusable rocket development, India Today reported





By issuing a formal tender for the fabrication of landing leg hardware, the agency is actively pursuing the critical infrastructure needed for its Advanced Development Module for In-situ Reusable Technologies, commonly referred to as the ADMIRE program.





This specific initiative is aimed at the creation of a Vertical Take-Off, Vertical Landing (VTVL) test vehicle. Unlike the expendable rockets traditionally used by India, which are designed to be discarded in the ocean or consumed by the atmosphere after their primary mission, a VTVL system is engineered to return to Earth.





By landing upright using controlled engine thrust and deployable legs, these vehicles can be refurbished and launched again, significantly lowering the financial barriers to space exploration.





The technology mirrors the successful landing capabilities demonstrated by global private aerospace leaders such as SpaceX with the Falcon-9 and Blue Origin. By mastering this upright descent, ISRO intends to transition from one-time-use launchers to a more sustainable and economical model. The newly released tender documents specify that the chosen industrial partner will handle the end-to-end development of ten landing leg assemblies.





The scope of work for the selected vendor is comprehensive, covering the procurement of raw materials, precision manufacturing, and rigorous quality control. The project is strategically divided into three distinct phases, designed to span a total duration of approximately twelve months. This structured approach ensures that every component meets the high-performance standards required for aerospace hardware.





Phase-0, known as the development phase, is slated for the first four months. This initial period focuses on the groundwork, including the approval of manufacturing plans and the creation of specialised tooling and fixtures.





A key technical requirement during this stage is the establishment of capability-proven welding procedures, specifically focusing on TIG welding techniques, which will lead to the fabrication and validation of the very first hardware unit.





The subsequent four months comprise Phase-1, the qualification stage. During this time, ISRO will conduct a thorough assessment of the manufacturing processes and any involved subcontractors to ensure they meet qualification standards.





To facilitate this, the vendor is required to produce a trial batch consisting of two landing leg units for technical evaluation and stress testing.





The final four-month period, designated as Phase-2, focuses on full-scale production. Based on the specific purchase orders, the vendor will then deliver the remaining units—typically in batches of two to four—until the total requirement of ten assemblies is met.





These legs are vital for providing the stability needed during the final moments of a rocket's descent, ensuring a safe and upright touchdown.





By engaging with private industry for such high-precision components, ISRO is fostering a deeper collaboration within the Indian aerospace ecosystem.





This move not only advances India's indigenous reusable launch ambitions but also signals a steady alignment with the global shift towards more sustainable and frequent access to space.





The ADMIRE program stands as a testament to India's commitment to modernising its spaceflight roadmap for the next generation of missions.





India Today







