



India is set to receive its fourth S-400 Triumf air defence system by the end of April, with deployment planned in the Western sector, most likely Rajasthan. An Indian Air Force team has already arrived in Russia to inspect the system before delivery, reported Hindustan Times.





The fifth system is expected to be deployed by November, following the Defence Acquisition Council’s approval of five additional units. This will eventually raise India’s total inventory to ten S-400 systems, doubling the original order placed in 2018.





The acquisition process for such systems is tightly regulated. It begins with a statement of case outlining operational requirements, followed by scrutiny from the Defence Procurement Board. The proposal then moves to the Defence Acquisition Council for Acceptance of Necessity.





After this, cost negotiations are undertaken with the vendor, financial approval is secured, and final clearance is granted by the Cabinet Committee on Security. This layered process ensures oversight and accountability at every stage.





The Indian Air Force had earlier pressed for more S-400 systems along with the Pantsir short-range system. Together, these can form a two-layered defence against drones and aerial threats.





The S-400 has already proven its effectiveness in Operation Sindoor in May 2025, where it was used extensively against Pakistani fighter aircraft, drones, and radar installations. India’s strike on a wide-bodied aircraft inside Punjab at a distance of 314 kilometres demonstrated the system’s long-range capability, forcing Pakistan to relocate its operational aircraft westward.





During the same operation, Indian forces targeted radar installations in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, and Pasrur, leaving the Pakistani Air Force grounded for two days.





The deployment of S-400 units at Adampur and Bhuj created a formidable deterrent, showcasing India’s growing air defence capabilities. With additional systems on the way, India is set to significantly strengthen its aerial shield against cross-border threats.





HT







