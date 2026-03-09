



India's diplomatic efforts in Saudi Arabia have intensified amid the escalating West Asia crisis, with the Indian Ambassador to the kingdom providing vital assurances to the expatriate community.





On Sunday, Ambassador Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan convened a virtual interaction with representatives of the Indian community hailing from diverse regions and provinces across Saudi Arabia.





Accompanied by Deputy Chief of Mission Shri Abu Mathen George and Counsellor for Community Welfare Shri Y. Sabir, the ambassador reassured participants of the embassy's unwavering commitment to extend all necessary assistance to Indian nationals in distress.





The Embassy of India in Riyadh highlighted this engagement in a post on X, emphasising the establishment of a 24/7 control room designed to deliver prompt support during these turbulent times.





Community representatives voiced their gratitude for the embassy's proactive outreach, underscoring the importance of such engagements in fostering trust and coordination.





Earlier that day, Ambassador Khan held discussions with His Excellency Dr Mohammed Al Shammari, Acting Deputy Minister for Consular Affairs at Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





The meeting, attended by DCM Shri Abu Mathen, focused squarely on the welfare of the substantial Indian community in the kingdom, reflecting heightened bilateral cooperation.





These diplomatic overtures come against the backdrop of escalating regional tensions, particularly Iran's recent military actions that have reverberated across West Asia.





According to a CNN report, Iranian strikes have reportedly degraded components of the US-built Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) network, a cornerstone of regional missile defence architecture.





Satellite imagery and expert analysis cited by CNN indicate that radar systems associated with THAAD batteries in Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates sustained direct hits in the conflict's opening salvos.





Iranian state media claims further assert that Tehran’s missiles and drones successfully evaded sophisticated Western and Israeli defence systems, including THAAD, to strike designated targets within Israel.





Such developments highlight vulnerabilities in the layered air defence frameworks deployed across the region, prompting urgent reassessments among allied nations.





For India, with over 2.6 million nationals in Saudi Arabia alone—part of a broader expatriate footprint exceeding nine million in the Gulf—these events carry profound implications for safety and repatriation.





The embassy's swift establishment of a round-the-clock control room signals preparedness for potential contingencies, including mass evacuations if hostilities intensify.





Ambassador Khan's dual engagements—first with Saudi officials and then the community—demonstrate a multifaceted strategy blending high-level diplomacy with grassroots reassurance.





This approach aligns with India's broader foreign policy of prioritising the protection of its overseas workforce, a demographic vital to the nation's remittance inflows and economic stability. The West Asia crisis, marked by Iranian strikes penetrating advanced defences, risks drawing in major powers and disrupting global energy markets, given the region's oil dominance.





Saudi Arabia, as a key Indian trading partner and host to millions of Indian workers, remains a focal point for New Delhi's crisis management.





The THAAD degradations, if confirmed, could embolden further Iranian actions while straining US-led defence pacts, with ripple effects for India's strategic interests in the Gulf.





New Delhi's proactive stance, exemplified by these interactions, positions it well to navigate the volatility, safeguarding its citizens while maintaining economic ties.





ANI







