



On 12 March 2026, the Indian Navy marked a significant advancement in naval aviation by inaugurating a dedicated Preservation Bay for RD-33MK engines at the Naval Aircraft Yard. This facility supports the MiG-29K fleet, a cornerstone of India's carrier-based air power.





The RD-33MK, a navalised variant of the Klimov RD-33 turbofan engine, powers the MiG-29K fighters deployed on INS Vikramaditya and the upcoming INS Vikrant. These afterburning engines deliver thrust up to 81.4kN with afterburner, enabling supercruise capabilities and high-altitude intercepts over maritime domains.





Preservation bays are critical for ground-based storage and maintenance of aero-engines in controlled environments. They mitigate corrosion, thermal stress, and humidity—key threats in coastal settings like the Naval Aircraft Yard, where salt-laden air accelerates wear on turbine blades and compressor stages.





The new bay features a custom ground preservation rig, jointly designed and developed by the Indian Navy and IIT Bombay. This rig employs advanced environmental controls, including dehumidification systems maintaining relative humidity below 40%, temperature regulation at 20–25°C, and nitrogen purging to prevent oxidation.





Engine preservation now follows a streamlined protocol: post-flight inspections lead to disassembly, component cleaning with non-corrosive solvents, and installation on the rig for long-term monitoring. Sensors track vibration, oil contamination, and pressure differentials in real time, feeding data to a central Navy-IIT analytics platform.





This innovation slashes preservation turnaround time by 40%, from weeks to days, per Navy estimates. It enhances engine lifecycle management, projecting a 25% extension in time-on-wing before overhaul—vital for a fleet operating in the resource-constrained Indian Ocean Region.





Maintenance efficiency gains stem from predictive analytics integrated into the rig. Machine learning models, co-developed at IIT Bombay's Aerospace Department, analyse trends in exhaust gas temperatures and spool-up times to forecast failures, reducing unscheduled downtime.





Readiness improvements are immediate: MiG-29K squadrons like INAS 303 'Black Panthers' can now sustain higher sortie generation rates. During exercises like Tropex, this means fewer engines side-lined, ensuring persistent air cover for carrier strike groups.





The project exemplifies Navy-IIT collaboration, blending military operational needs with academic expertise in computational fluid dynamics and materials science. IIT Bombay contributed finite element modelling for rig structural integrity, simulating loads equivalent to 10g manoeuvres.





Self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat) is at the forefront. Previously, RD-33MK overhauls relied on Russian OEM support via Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The preservation bay reduces foreign dependency, aligning with Defence Production Policy goals for 70% indigenous content by 2027.





Cost savings are substantial: annual preservation expenses drop by ₹15–20 crore for a 40-engine fleet, factoring in reduced logistics and expedited repairs. This frees budget for upgrades like AESA radar integration on MiG-29K airframes.





Strategically, the bay bolsters India's blue-water ambitions. With China expanding carrier capabilities in the Indo-Pacific, sustained MiG-29K operations ensure credible deterrence, particularly in the Malacca Strait and Andaman Sea chokepoints.





Future scalability is planned: the design is modular, adaptable for AL-31FP engines on Su-30MKI or indigenous Kaveri derivatives. Navy officials hint at Phase II expansion by 2028, incorporating AI-driven diagnostics.





This milestone underscores India's naval aviation maturation. From indigenous carriers to engine sustainment tech, the Navy is forging a resilient ecosystem, diminishing reliance on imports while elevating operational tempo.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







