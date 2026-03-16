



On 6 March 2026, Ananth Technologies Private Limited and EndureAir Systems Private Limited formalised a pivotal Technology Cooperation Agreement at Ananth Technologies' Hyderabad office. This partnership heralds a new era in India's pursuit of self-reliance in defence technologies.





The agreement was inked by Anurup Pavuluri, Managing Director of Ananth Technologies, and the CEO of EndureAir Systems. It establishes a collaborative framework for the indigenous design, development, and manufacturing of next-generation loitering munitions.





These systems fall under the IDDM (Indigenously Designed, Developed, and Manufactured) category, aligning seamlessly with the Indian Ministry of Defence's emphasis on domestic innovation.





Loitering munitions, often dubbed 'kamikaze drones', offer precision strike capabilities with the ability to loiter over targets before engaging. Ananth Technologies brings formidable expertise in aerospace systems engineering, avionics, and mission-critical electronics.





The firm has a proven track record in contributing to high-stakes projects, including satellite subsystems and defence avionics for organisations like ISRO and DRDO.





EndureAir Systems complements this with its specialisation in advanced UAV platforms, autonomy algorithms, and aerial robotics. Known for innovative drone solutions, EndureAir has previously delivered fixed-wing and rotary-wing UAVs tailored for surveillance and tactical applications.





Together, the duo aims to create a versatile family of loitering munitions. These will feature varied ranges—from short-range tactical systems to extended-endurance variants—along with adaptable payload configurations such as high-explosive warheads or sensor suites.





The munitions will address the Indian Armed Forces' evolving needs, particularly in border skirmishes and asymmetric warfare scenarios. Enhanced endurance, swarm capabilities, and AI-driven target acquisition will provide a force multiplier against adversarial threats.





This collaboration leverages cutting-edge technologies like autonomous navigation, real-time data links, and anti-jamming measures. Such features ensure resilience in contested electromagnetic environments, drawing from global benchmarks while prioritising indigenous IP.





Development will occur in phases, starting with prototype validation under controlled tests. Subsequent milestones include live-fire trials at DRDO ranges and integration with platforms like the Army's integrated battle groups or the Air Force's UAV fleets.





The partnership extends beyond domestic use, eyeing export potential to friendly nations. Markets in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa—where demand for cost-effective precision munitions is rising—could bolster India's defence export revenues, already surging past ₹21,000 crore in FY2025.





This initiative supports Aatmanirbhar Bharat by reducing import dependence on foreign loitering munitions like Israel's Harop or Turkey's Alpagu. Indigenous production promises lower costs, faster upgrades, and supply chain security amid geopolitical tensions.





Ananth Technologies, headquartered in Hyderabad, employs over 1,000 engineers and has diversified from IT services into defence electronics. Its avionics modules have powered missions like Chandrayaan-3, underscoring reliability in extreme conditions.





EndureAir, also Bangalore-based, has emerged as a agile start-up in the drone ecosystem. Certifications from DGCA and successful deliveries to paramilitary forces position it as a key player in India's UAV indigenisation drive.





The agreement arrives at a opportune moment, with India's defence budget for 2026-27 allocating ₹6.2 lakh crore, including substantial funds for R&D under IDDM. Recent conflicts, such as those along the LAC, have highlighted the need for loitering munitions to neutralise time-sensitive targets.





Technological synergies will incorporate machine learning for autonomous decision-making and modular designs for rapid field reconfiguration. Payloads could integrate thermobaric effects or electronic warfare disruptors, enhancing tactical versatility.





Manufacturing will emphasise private-sector agility, with facilities in Hyderabad and Bengaluru scaling production. This aligns with the iDEX scheme, potentially securing development contracts worth ₹500-1,000 crore over five years.





Export ambitions dovetail with India's growing role in global defence forums like the Quad. Compliant with MTCR guidelines, these munitions could strengthen strategic partnerships while generating forex and high-skill jobs.





Success here could spawn spin-offs, such as recoverable variants for training or maritime loitering munitions for the Navy. It positions India among elite producers like the US, Israel, and Russia.





This pact exemplifies the private sector's rising clout in defence. By fusing engineering prowess with innovation, Ananth and EndureAir advance national security while fuelling economic growth.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







