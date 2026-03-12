



An Indian crew member has been killed in a brazen attack on the US-owned crude oil tanker Safesea Vishnu, which sails under the Marshall Islands flag. The incident occurred near Basra, Iraq, on 11 March 2026, as confirmed by the Indian Embassy in Baghdad.

The embassy expressed profound sorrow, extending deepest condolences to the deceased's family while noting that the remaining 15 Indian crew members have been safely evacuated amid volatile regional waters.

The Embassy of India in Baghdad is maintaining close coordination with Iraqi authorities to support the rescued sailors. This fatal strike underscores the perilous conditions facing international shipping in the northern Gulf, where tensions have surged. Iraqi oil terminals at key ports suspended operations on 12 March, a direct response to repeated tanker attacks, though commercial ports remain operational.





Farhan al-Fartousi, Director General of the state-owned General Company for Ports of Iraq, revealed that a tanker loaded with petroleum products from the Iraqi State Organisation for Marketing of Oil was struck by an explosion during a ship-to-ship transfer near Umm Qasr. One smaller Maltese-flagged tanker was involved. Rescue operations, aided by naval units, recovered 38 individuals, including one fatality.





The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations issued an urgent "ATTACK" alert for a serious incident five nautical miles south of Al Basrah. Two tankers were hit by unknown projectiles, with one reporting a fire onboard. Crews from both vessels were evacuated successfully, despite one tanker becoming engulfed in flames.





Maritime threats have spread beyond Iraq, with UKMTO reporting a separate attack 35 nautical miles north of Jebel Ali in the UAE. A container ship sustained a small fire from an unidentified projectile, but all crew remained safe. Turkey's Anadolu Agency released footage of a foreign oil tanker ablaze near Umm Qasr, attributing it to a suspected Iranian strike.





This violence forms part of a broader West Asia crisis now in its 13th day, triggered by joint US-Israeli operations that killed Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. The attacks echo a prior incident involving the Thai vessel Mayuree Naree, bound for India, which was struck in the Strait of Hormuz.





India's Ministry of External Affairs issued a stern rebuke, deploring the targeting of commercial shipping. "Precious lives, including those of Indian citizens, have already been lost," it stated, warning of increasing attack intensity. Currently, 28 Indian-flagged vessels operate in the Persian Gulf: 24 west of the Strait of Hormuz with 677 seafarers, and four east with 101.





A 24-hour control room at India's Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, alongside the Directorate General of Shipping, has monitored developments since 28 February. The ministry engages industry stakeholders to safeguard maritime trade and seafarers.





In Washington, US President Donald Trump and military leaders are considering strikes on Iranian mine-laying vessels to secure the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy chokepoint. Such moves could further inflame the region, where disruptions already threaten oil supplies.





India faces acute risks to its citizens and trade interests, given its reliance on Gulf shipping lanes for energy imports. The loss of the Indian seafarer highlights the human cost, prompting calls for enhanced naval escorts and diplomatic pressure to protect neutral vessels.





As hostilities persist, global shipping firms may reroute cargoes, spiking insurance premiums and fuel costs worldwide. Iraq's port suspensions signal deeper economic fallout, with implications for energy markets already jittery from the conflict.





