



The situation in the Strait of Hormuz has escalated dramatically following reports that three crew members aboard the Thai-flagged vessel Mayuree Naree are feared trapped in its engine room after an Iranian attack.





The shipping company, Precious Shipping, confirmed that the missing individuals are believed to be confined within the damaged section of the vessel, raising grave concerns for their safety.





The incident forms part of a wider campaign by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which has intensified its maritime blockade in the Persian Gulf. Iranian state media has broadcast footage showing speedboats operated by Basij units from Bandar Abbas, patrolling the waters under the banner of the “Defenders of the Persian Gulf.” The documentary emphasised the perilous environment, warning that vessels risk immediate strikes if they move even slightly without Iranian approval.





Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, Commander of the IRGC Naval Force, reinforced this stance by declaring that all ships must obtain permission from Iran before attempting passage through the Strait of Hormuz.





He specifically identified the Express Rome and Mayuree Naree as targets struck after disregarding warnings. According to Iranian claims, the IRGC has already attacked 14 oil tankers, including two American vessels, as part of its enforcement of the blockade.





The blockade has paralysed maritime traffic in one of the world’s most critical energy corridors. Approximately 20 million barrels of crude oil transit daily through the Strait of Hormuz, accounting for nearly one-fifth of global consumption. With foreign tankers forced to remain stationary under threat of drone and missile strikes, the disruption has triggered volatility in global oil markets.





In response, the United States Department of Energy announced plans to release 172 million barrels from its strategic petroleum reserve over the coming months.





Similarly, the International Energy Agency (IEA) confirmed that its 32 member states will collectively release 400 million barrels from emergency reserves to cushion the impact of supply disruptions. Despite these measures, oil prices continue to climb steadily as uncertainty grips the market.





The IRGC’s aggressive posture follows US and Israeli air strikes against Iran in late February, which were themselves a response to the death of Iran’s former supreme leader. Since then, Iranian retaliatory measures have included drone and missile attacks, effectively halting shipping activity in the region.





Footage from Iranian state media depicts tankers immobilised in the Strait, forbidden even from starting their engines under threat of immediate aerial assault.





The unfolding crisis underscores the vulnerability of global energy supply chains to geopolitical conflict. With crew members missing and vessels immobilised, the human and economic costs of this confrontation are mounting rapidly, leaving international leaders scrambling to contain the fallout.