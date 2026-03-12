



India's nuclear ambitions have received a significant boost through the Union Budget 2025–26, which introduced the Nuclear Energy Mission with a substantial allocation of ₹20,000 crore dedicated to the research, design, development, and deployment of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs).





This initiative underscores the government's commitment to advancing indigenous nuclear technology as part of broader energy security and clean power goals.





Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) leads the effort with three key SMR projects: the 220 MWe Bharat Small Modular Reactor (BSMR-200), the 55 MWe Small Modular Reactor (SMR-55), and a high-temperature gas-cooled reactor (HTGCR) with up to 5 MWth capacity, primarily aimed at hydrogen generation. These reactors represent a strategic shift towards modular, scalable nuclear solutions that promise enhanced safety and flexibility compared to traditional large-scale plants.





Reactor Cost (₹ Crores) Development and Construction of BSMR-200 5,960 Development and Construction of SMR-55 (2 units) 7,000 Design and construction of High Temperature Gas Cooled Reactor (HTGCR) 320 Design, engineering & development works for new reactors 800 Civil and General Infrastructure Development for reactors complex 452





The lead units of these SMRs will be established at Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) sites for technology demonstration, ensuring controlled prototyping before wider deployment. This approach minimises risks and allows for iterative improvements based on real-world performance data.





BARC's estimated utilisation of the allocated funds provides a clear breakdown of priorities. For the BSMR-200, ₹5,960 crore is earmarked for development and construction. The SMR-55 project, covering two units, commands the largest share at ₹7,000 crore, reflecting its potential for near-term scalability.





Additional allocations include ₹320 crore for the design and construction of the HTGCR, ₹800 crore for design, engineering, and development works on new reactors, and ₹452 crore for civil and general infrastructure at the reactors' complex. These investments highlight a balanced focus on innovation, construction, and supporting facilities.





Progress on the BSMR-200 is advancing steadily, with in-principle approval from the Atomic Energy Commission (AEC). The proposal for administrative and financial sanction has been cleared for submission to the Cabinet Committee, marking a critical step towards full authorisation.





The SMR-55 has similarly secured in-principle approval, positioning it for detailed engineering phases. Meanwhile, the HTGCR boasts a completed Detailed Project Report (DPR), siting consent, and Terms of Reference (ToR) from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) for environmental clearances, indicating robust preparatory work.





Construction of the lead units will occur at existing DAE sites, leveraging established infrastructure to expedite timelines. Tarapur Atomic Power Station in Maharashtra has been selected for the BSMR-200 and SMR-55 units, benefiting from its proven nuclear ecosystem and logistical advantages.





The Vizag site of BARC in Andhra Pradesh will host the HTGCR, chosen for its suitability in high-temperature applications like hydrogen production, which aligns with India's green hydrogen ambitions under broader national strategies.





Public sector undertakings such as Engineers India Limited and Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) have been engaged for detailed engineering, fostering collaboration between research bodies and industrial heavyweights. This partnership aims to harness manufacturing expertise for precise SMR fabrication.





Notably, the BSMR is a joint endeavour between BARC and Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), blending research prowess with operational know-how. The estimated construction timeline for BSMR stands at 60 to 72 months from administrative and financial approval, a reasonable horizon for such advanced projects.





At present, the Department of Atomic Energy has received no external proposals for SMR initiatives beyond these in-house developments, allowing focused execution under government oversight. This insulates the programme from competing priorities while maximising budgetary efficiency.





Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, shared these details in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on 11 March 2026. His disclosure reaffirms the government's transparency in parliamentary proceedings.





These SMR developments position India at the forefront of global nuclear innovation, particularly in modular technologies that could exportable to emerging markets. With sites finalised and approvals progressing, the programme is poised for tangible milestones in the coming years.





PIB







