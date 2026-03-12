



Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, the Chief of the Indian Air Force, undertook a solo sortie in a MiG-29 UPG multi-role fighter aircraft on Thursday. This hands-on flight underscores his commitment to maintaining operational excellence amid the IAF's ongoing modernisation efforts.





The sortie, conducted under optimal conditions, allowed the IAF Chief to evaluate the aircraft's performance first-hand. Piloting the upgraded MiG-29, he tested its advanced avionics, enhanced radar systems, and multi-role capabilities, which include air-to-air combat and precision ground strikes.





ACM Singh's flight aligns with his emphasis on pilot proficiency and equipment reliability. As a seasoned fighter pilot with over 4,000 flying hours across diverse platforms, including Su-30MKI and Jaguar, he frequently flies operational sorties to stay attuned to frontline realities.





This event occurred against the backdrop of regional security challenges, where the IAF maintains high vigilance along the northern and western borders. The MiG-29 UPG's integration into squadron operations has proven vital in exercises simulating contested airspace scenarios.





The mission originated from a key air base under the Western Air Command, which oversees vital security operations along sensitive border sectors.





A video has emerged from ANI news agency, depicting Air Chief Marshal Singh preparing for the flight and executing a smooth take-off and landing in the upgraded MiG-29, symbolising leadership engagement with operational assets.





The MiG-29 UPG represents a modernised iteration of the Indian Air Force's MiG-29 fleet, equipped with enhanced avionics, radar systems, and multi-role capabilities for air superiority and ground attack missions.





This aircraft remains integral to India's air defence architecture, bridging the gap until indigenous platforms like the TEJAS achieve full operational maturity.





During his visit, Air Chief Marshal Singh conducted a thorough review of the base's combat preparedness, scrutinising ongoing training regimens and overall operational efficacy.





Senior officers delivered briefings on current deployments, mission profiles, and the status of advanced fighter platforms stationed at the facility.





He engaged directly with air warriors and technical ground staff, commending their dedication, discipline, and professionalism in upholding peak operational standards.





This interaction highlights the IAF's emphasis on morale and human capital amid evolving threats in the western and northern theatres.





Air Chief Marshal Singh's proactive sortie reaffirms confidence in the MiG-29 UPG's role, complementing the Su-30MKI amid fleet modernisation drives like the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft program.





These developments underscore the IAF's dual focus: sustaining legacy platforms while accelerating 'Aatmanirbhar' initiatives for self-reliance in aerospace defence.





