



Iran has permitted a select number of cargo vessels transporting grains and agricultural products to traverse the Strait of Hormuz amid its ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel. This measured allowance prioritises securing vital food supplies for its population, even as Tehran enforces restrictions on most other shipping.





Reports from the Financial Times highlight that these exceptions form a narrow lifeline through the strait, which Iran has largely blockaded since hostilities erupted on 28 February. The move underscores Tehran's calculus to avert domestic shortages while maintaining leverage over global trade routes.





Strikingly, almost every vessel cleared to pass falls under Greek management. This makes them among the scant Western-linked ships to navigate the perilous waterway since the war's onset, revealing selective enforcement amid broader hostilities.





The dangers remain acute, as evidenced by the Star Gwyneth, a Greek-managed bulk carrier struck by an Iranian missile on 11 March. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks confronting even approved transits.





Marine tracking data reveals that at least six ships discharged cargo at Iran's Imam Khomeini port—a pivotal commercial facility in the northern Gulf—before proceeding through the strait on 15 and 16 March.





Analytics firm Kpler notes an additional five vessels employed alternative lanes post-unloading at the same port since 9 March. One prominent example is the Giacometti, laden with Canadian soybeans, which entered the Gulf on Friday.





Bulk carriers dominate this sparse traffic, reflecting Iran's focus on foodstuffs amid its de facto blockade. The strait typically channels nearly one-fifth of global oil supplies, and Tehran's grip has already propelled energy prices upward, rattling markets worldwide.





These grain shipments are evidently calibrated to bolster Iran's food security. Although the country cultivates much of its own produce, it relies heavily on imports for grains and oilseeds essential for cooking oil and animal feed.





Andrey Sizov, managing director of grain consultancy SovEcon, explains that Iran yields roughly 1.5 million tonnes of corn each year yet imports 8 to 10 million tonnes, chiefly from Brazil. He labels agriculture a chronic "pain point," exacerbated by longstanding water scarcity.





Pre-war, Iran amassed strategic wheat reserves of about 4 million tonnes—sufficient for roughly four months of domestic needs. Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh recently confirmed that bakeries hold nearly two months' flour allocations, counselling against panic buying.





This selective permeability at Hormuz occurs against a backdrop of escalating tensions. Gulf states have intercepted fresh Iranian missiles and drones, as Tehran issues threats to expand the conflict's scope.





Reports indicate Iran has claimed the destruction of 16 US military aircraft through direct fire or related accidents in the West Asia theatre. Meanwhile, US President Trump has signalled that the "excursion" with Iran might conclude soon, but warned of strikes "20 times harder" should the strait be fully choked.





India has extended humanitarian support, dispatching its first medical aid shipment to Iran, which Tehran gratefully acknowledged as aid from "kind people." This gesture highlights New Delhi's balancing act amid the turmoil.





Trump's pressure tactics—coupling defiance from Iran—suggest the war shows no immediate end. Broader ramifications include disrupted oil flows to allies like Mexico halting supplies to Cuba, with China poised to snap up Iranian crude as US curbs Venezuelan exports.





The Kremlin's warnings of a "dangerous position" for the world, tied to faltering nuclear arms limits like START, add a layer of global peril. India's Prime Minister Modi, meanwhile, has reaffirmed solidarity with Israel post the October 7 Hamas attack.





Iran's Hormuz exemptions thus represent a pragmatic thread in a tapestry of strife, preserving caloric stability at home while wielding the strait's chokehold as a strategic weapon. Yet, with missile exchanges and superpower posturing intensifying, the corridor's future remains fraught.





News18







