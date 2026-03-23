



French Rafale fighter jets have reportedly shot down around 60 Iranian drones over the United Arab Emirates, marking a significant escalation in aerial defence operations. This development underscores the intensifying regional tensions, with France confirming its involvement in intercepting threats targeting the UAE.





France had already acknowledged the role of its Rafale jets in neutralising Iranian drones. On 4 March 2026, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot revealed that French aircraft had successfully downed drones during a defensive mission.





The latest reports from La Tribune detail the scale of these engagements, highlighting the rapid depletion of French MICA air-to-air missile stocks.





The operational tempo has outpaced expectations, forcing France to confront logistical challenges. Each MICA missile costs between €6,00,000 and €7,00,000, creating an unfavourable cost-exchange ratio against Shahed drones priced at just $30,000 to $50,000. This disparity echoes longstanding concerns in air defence strategies worldwide.





The broader threat landscape explains the relentless pace. On 14 March 2026, UAE air defences intercepted nine ballistic missiles and 33 drones launched directly from Iran. Since the attacks began, the UAE has neutralised 294 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and a staggering 1,600 drones, revealing the volume of Iranian aggression.





In response, French authorities are urgently exploring cheaper air-launched alternatives. The Direction Générale de l'Armement (DGA) is testing options like rockets, anti-drone drones, cannon fire, and machine guns to achieve more balanced countermeasures against Shahed loitering munitions.





Among the promising solutions are 68 mm laser-guided rockets, such as the Aculeus-LG deployed on Tiger attack helicopters. French Ministry of Armed Forces analysis identifies these as viable for counter-drone roles, though their performance against fast-moving targets requires further validation in real-world scenarios.





France is not pioneering this shift alone. Belgium is evaluating Thales Belgium’s FZ275 LGR, a semi-active laser-guided 70 mm rocket, for integration on F-16 fighters specifically tailored to drone threats. These efforts reflect a growing NATO-wide push for affordable, scalable defences.





Similarly, in early March 2026, a Royal Air Force Typhoon was spotted at BAE Systems’ Warton facility equipped with LAU-131 rocket pods. These pods enable the launch of APKWS guided rockets, signalling the RAF's adaptation to low-cost, high-volume drone interceptions.





This incident highlights vulnerabilities in high-end air forces facing asymmetric swarms. Iran's prolific use of inexpensive Shahed drones exploits the expense of traditional missiles, prompting innovation in effector technologies. For France, sustaining operations over the UAE tests not just munitions reserves but also procurement agility.





The UAE's resilience amid this barrage demonstrates robust layered defences, yet the sheer numbers strain allied support. French Rafales, with their advanced radar and MICA versatility, have proven decisive, but transitioning to rockets could preserve stocks for higher-threat engagements.





Looking ahead, these tests could redefine counter-drone tactics. Success with laser-guided rockets on fighters like the Rafale or Typhoon might standardise cheaper options across European air forces, mitigating cost imbalances in future conflicts.





Regional dynamics add urgency, with Iran's drone and missile campaigns testing Gulf alliances. France's commitment bolsters UAE security while exposing European defence industries to combat-proven demands for next-generation effectors.





Agencies







