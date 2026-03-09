



Iran's Assembly of Experts has appointed Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, according to state media reports. This marks a significant transition following the death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a US-Israel joint military strike last week.





Mojtaba, the second-eldest son of the late leader, was confirmed in the role by the influential clerical body responsible for selecting and supervising Iran's top authority. Press TV announced the decision on X, urging national unity.





Al Jazeera Breaking News echoed the call for Iranians to pledge support to the new leader, emphasising stability amid regional tensions.





Israeli media outlets have portrayed Mojtaba as holding a harder line than his father, accusing him of orchestrating violent crackdowns on domestic protesters.





In 2019, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on Mojtaba, labelling him a representative of his father despite lacking any elected or official government position.





The Treasury alleged that Ali Khamenei had delegated key leadership duties to his son, who collaborated closely with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF) and the Basij Resistance Force to pursue destabilising regional agendas and suppress internal dissent.





Reports have also surfaced claiming Mojtaba enjoys access to luxury properties in London, along with bank accounts in the UK, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein.





The appointment follows provocative remarks from US President Donald Trump, who on Thursday expressed a desire to influence the selection of Iran's next Supreme Leader.





In an Axios interview, Trump likened his potential involvement to US interventions in Venezuela, referencing the January capture of former President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Delcy Rodriguez in a military operation.





Trump dismissed Mojtaba as a "lightweight" and "unacceptable," insisting he must play a role in the process to ensure a leader capable of fostering "harmony and peace."





He warned that Mojtaba's ascension could perpetuate his father's policies, risking renewed conflict with the United States.





This development underscores deepening US-Iran hostilities, exacerbated by the strike that killed Ali Khamenei and now the swift internal power shift.





ANI







