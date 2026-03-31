



Israel has intensified its military campaign against Iran, with the Israel Defence Forces announcing another wave of strikes on Tehran. According to the IDF, the latest sorties targeted critical infrastructure linked to Iran’s weapons production industries.





These included facilities manufacturing components for a range of weapons, sites producing engines for unmanned aerial vehicles, and a research and development complex. The strikes were guided by Military Intelligence and are part of a broader effort to degrade Iran’s military and industrial capabilities.





In western Iran, the IDF reported hitting several command headquarters, including the central Basij compound in Dehgelan and a police station in Sanandaj. The operations are framed by Israel as an attempt to dismantle the regime’s ability to sustain its military apparatus. The IDF has claimed that in the past day alone, it struck 170 targets using around 400 munitions, underscoring the scale of the offensive.





The United States Central Command confirmed that American forces are also engaged in coordinated strikes, aimed at reducing Iran’s capacity to project power beyond its borders. CENTCOM released footage of its operations, signalling Washington’s direct involvement in the campaign alongside Israel.





Meanwhile, the conflict has exacted a toll on Israeli forces. Four IDF soldiers were killed in southern Lebanon during clashes with Hezbollah, with two more wounded. The military identified three of the fallen soldiers, while withholding the name of the fourth.





Since the launch of Operation Roaring Lion on 28 February, nine Israeli soldiers have died in Lebanon. Civilian casualties have also mounted, with 22 Israelis killed by rocket and missile fire from Lebanon and Iran. A recent Hezbollah barrage on northern Israel killed one man in Nahariya and injured 25 others.





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described the joint US-Israel operation as being “beyond the halfway point.” He emphasised that the coalition’s current priority is securing or removing Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile. Netanyahu expressed confidence that significant progress has been made in dismantling Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure, portraying the campaign as a decisive step in curbing Tehran’s regional ambitions.





ANI







