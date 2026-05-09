



India has successfully conducted the flight-trial of an advanced Agni missile equipped with the Multiple Independently Targeted Re-Entry Vehicle (MIRV) system from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha, on 8 May 2026, announced PIB.





This test marks a significant milestone in India’s strategic weapons programme, showcasing the ability to deliver multiple payloads to distinct targets spread across a wide geographical area in the Indian Ocean Region.





The MIRV capability represents a leap in deterrence technology, allowing a single missile to strike several strategic objectives simultaneously, thereby complicating adversary defence planning and enhancing India’s second-strike credibility.





The missile was tested with multiple payloads, each directed towards different targets, and the trial was meticulously monitored through telemetry and tracking systems. These included both ground-based and ship-based stations, which followed the missile’s trajectory from lift-off to the impact of all payloads.





India conducted successful Flight trial of an Advanced Agni missile with MIRV (Multiple Independently Targeted Re-Entry Vehicle) system from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha on 08th May 2026. The missile was flight tested with Multiple payloads, targeted to different targets… pic.twitter.com/5zUP7WYivJ — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) May 9, 2026





The comprehensive flight data confirmed that every mission objective was achieved, validating the robustness of the MIRV system and the precision of India’s missile guidance and control technologies.





This achievement underscores India’s ability to integrate advanced re-entry vehicle technology with long-range ballistic missile systems. MIRV technology is considered one of the most sophisticated advancements in missile engineering, as it enables a single missile to carry multiple warheads that can be independently programmed to strike separate targets. Such a capability not only enhances offensive strike potential but also significantly strengthens deterrence by ensuring survivability against missile defence systems.





The development of this advanced Agni missile has been spearheaded by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) with extensive support from industries across the country.





The trial was witnessed by senior DRDO scientists and personnel from the Indian Army, reflecting the collaborative effort between scientific institutions and the armed forces in advancing India’s strategic arsenal. The presence of Army officials also highlights the operational relevance of the system, which is expected to be integrated into India’s strategic forces in due course.





Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian Army, and industry partners for the successful test. He emphasised that this breakthrough would add an incredible capability to India’s defence preparedness, particularly in light of evolving threat perceptions in the region and beyond. The ability to target multiple strategic assets with a single missile system provides India with a decisive edge in deterrence and strengthens its position among the elite group of nations possessing MIRV technology.





Globally, only a handful of countries, including the United States, Russia, and China, have demonstrated operational MIRV capabilities. India’s successful test places it firmly within this exclusive league, reinforcing its status as a major strategic power.





The trial also comes at a time when India is modernising its missile arsenal, with parallel developments in hypersonic weapons, long-range anti-ship missiles, and intercontinental ballistic missiles such as the Agni-6. Together, these advancements are reshaping India’s strategic posture, ensuring credible deterrence and enhancing its ability to respond to diverse security challenges.





The successful demonstration of MIRV technology is not merely a technical achievement but a strategic signal. It conveys India’s resolve to maintain a credible and survivable deterrent in the face of growing regional and global uncertainties.





By mastering such advanced systems, India is ensuring that its strategic forces remain at the cutting edge of technology, capable of safeguarding national security and contributing to stability in the Indo-Pacific region.





PIB







