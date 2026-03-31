



The United States has reportedly carried out a major strike on Iran’s Isfahan, deploying 900-kilogram bunker buster bombs against what officials described as an ammunition depot.





The attack, conducted in coordination with Israel, triggered a series of secondary explosions that lit up the night sky and sent shockwaves across the city. Footage of the blasts was shared online by President Donald Trump, though the authenticity of the video remains unverified.





Isfahan is a central hub for Iran's nuclear program, housing the major Isfahan Nuclear Technology/Research Centre.





Isfahan, a city of 2.3 million people and home to the Badr military airbase, has long been a focal point of tensions due to its nuclear facilities. Recent intelligence reports suggested that Iran may have moved highly enriched uranium stockpiles into underground sites there, intensifying concerns about its nuclear ambitions.





The UN nuclear watchdog, however, has not supported claims that Iran is on the verge of building a nuclear weapon, despite repeated assertions from Washington and Tel Aviv.





The strike comes amid heightened regional tensions, with Pakistan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Turkey meeting to explore diplomatic solutions. The attack follows Trump’s warning that the US would target Iran’s energy infrastructure, nuclear facilities, and even water plants if a deal to end the conflict is not reached soon. He insisted that only a “new and more reasonable regime” in Tehran could reopen the Strait of Hormuz and avert further destruction.





Bunker buster bombs, the weapon of choice in this strike, are designed to penetrate hardened targets such as underground bunkers or missile silos. Their steel casings allow them to burrow deep into soil or concrete before detonating, often using advanced fuses that can detect structural changes or even sound cues. While their explosive payloads are smaller than conventional bombs, their ability to reach otherwise inaccessible targets makes them particularly destructive.





The use of such munitions is not unprecedented. They were first developed during World War II and later refined during US operations in Afghanistan and Iraq, where mountainous terrain and fortified underground facilities demanded precision strikes. The BLU-109, a widely used model, has been in service since 1985, but modern variants now incorporate smart fuses and guidance systems for greater accuracy.





This latest strike on Isfahan underscores the fragility of the regional security environment. With Iran’s nuclear programme under scrutiny, and the US signalling readiness for further escalation, the risk of a broader conflict looms large. The attack also raises questions about the effectiveness of diplomacy, as regional powers scramble to prevent the war from spiralling further out of control.





Agencies







