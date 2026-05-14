



Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Russian, Iranian, Brazilian, South African and other BRICS foreign ministers in New Delhi, underscoring India’s leadership of the grouping during its 2026 chairship.





The meetings, held on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, come amid heightened global tensions, particularly in West Asia, and mark a significant diplomatic engagement for India.





Prime Minister Modi held separate interactions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola and Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.





These meetings were conducted alongside the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ gathering hosted in the Indian capital, reflecting India’s active role in shaping the agenda of the expanded bloc. Modi also joined the visiting ministers and delegates for the official BRICS family photograph, symbolising unity among member countries and partner nations participating in the high-level diplomatic engagement.





Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar welcomed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at Bharat Mandapam, marking a key diplomatic moment. He also received other foreign ministers and representatives from member and observer nations, including Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono, South African Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola, Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos Hessebon, and UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar.





Jaishankar first welcomed Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong, who represented Beijing in place of Foreign Minister Wang Yi, currently engaged in meetings in Beijing during US President Donald Trump’s visit to China.





The BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, held from 14 to 15 May in New Delhi, is part of India’s ongoing engagement with the grouping, which brings together major emerging economies to deliberate on pressing issues of global and regional importance.





Discussions are expected to cover economic cooperation, multilateral reforms, trade, and development challenges, while also addressing the escalating tensions in West Asia and the broader geopolitical flux. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi used the platform to criticise US coercive policies and called for collective resistance against unilateral practices, urging BRICS nations to act against what he described as “warmongering and impunity.” His remarks highlighted Iran’s push for BRICS to play a constructive role amid the worsening regional situation.





The gathering also saw participation from a wide range of countries beyond the core BRICS members, including Malaysia, Thailand, Cuba, and Vietnam, reflecting the bloc’s expanded outreach under the “BRICS Plus” format.





The theme guiding India’s chairship this year, “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability,” was evident in the deliberations, as ministers sought to navigate a world increasingly defined by fragmentation and shifting power dynamics. India’s leadership was further emphasised by its ability to convene diverse voices from across the Global South, positioning New Delhi as a focal point of international diplomacy during these two days.





India officially assumed the BRICS Chairmanship on 1 January 2026, taking over from Brazil. This marks the fourth time India has held the presidency of the influential bloc, having previously hosted summits in 2012, 2016, and 2021.





The current meeting serves as a cornerstone of India’s chairship, laying the groundwork for the 18th BRICS Summit scheduled later this year in New Delhi.





Against the backdrop of global instability, India’s convening power and diplomatic outreach through BRICS reinforce its role as a leading voice for emerging economies and the Global South.





ANI







