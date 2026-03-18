Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, announced on Wednesday that the Israeli military had successfully eliminated Esmail Khatib, Iran's Intelligence Minister.





This declaration came amid escalating tensions in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. Katz further teased that "significant surprises are expected throughout this day on all the fronts," though he offered no specifics, heightening anticipation of further military actions.





The killing of Khatib follows closely on the heels of Israel's announcement on Tuesday regarding the elimination of two other high-profile Iranian figures: Ali Larijani, a top security official, and the head of the Basij force, the paramilitary all-volunteer wing of the Revolutionary Guard. These successive strikes underscore a pattern of targeted operations against Iran's leadership and security apparatus.





Esmail Khatib's role as head of Iran's Intelligence Ministry placed him at the heart of Tehran's covert operations. Appointed in 2022, he oversaw a sprawling network implicated in cyber espionage, ransomware attacks, and human rights violations. The United States Treasury Department sanctioned him that same year, citing his ministry's "cyber-enabled activities against the United States and its allies."





According to the Treasury, Khatib directed several networks of cyber threat actors that conducted operations in support of Iran's political objectives. These included sophisticated espionage campaigns and disruptive ransomware assaults targeting Western infrastructure and allies. Such activities have long strained relations between Iran and global powers.





The US also lambasted Iran's Intelligence Ministry under Khatib as one of the regime's primary security services, responsible for egregious human rights abuses. It cracked down on human rights defenders, women's rights activists, journalists, filmmakers, and members of religious minority groups. Detainees faced torture in secret facilities, with families of critics often targeted as well.





Khatib's tenure saw aggressive persecution of those reporting on abuses within Iran. The ministry's tactics extended to silencing dissent through intimidation, arbitrary arrests, and extrajudicial measures. International observers have documented these patterns as systematic efforts to suppress reformist voices and maintain the regime's grip on power.





Israel's strikes represent a significant escalation in its shadow war with Iran, which has intensified since the October 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel—attacks backed by Tehran. Recent months have witnessed exchanges of missile barrages, cyberattacks, and assassinations, drawing in proxies like Hezbollah and the Houthis. Khatib's elimination disrupts Iran's intelligence coordination at a critical juncture.





The broader context involves a US-Israel alignment against Iranian aggression. With Donald Trump potentially influencing policy amid reports of a "US-Israel war with Iran," these killings could signal coordinated efforts to degrade Tehran's command structure. Live updates highlight concerns over the Strait of Hormuz, UAE impacts, and figures like Mojtaba Khamenei.





Iran's response remains uncertain, but past patterns suggest retaliatory strikes via proxies or direct missile volleys. The Revolutionary Guard's Basij head's death further weakens Iran's paramilitary mobilisation capabilities, potentially hampering crowd control and asymmetric warfare. Israel appears poised for more operations, as hinted by Katz.





Global markets have reacted warily, with oil prices spiking on fears of disruptions in the Gulf. Diplomatic channels, including those involving the UAE and Dubai, are monitoring closely. For observers of Middle Eastern geopolitics, these events mark a perilous new phase, where high-level eliminations could either deter Iranian adventurism or provoke a wider conflagration.