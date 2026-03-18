



The Israeli Air Force has conducted a significant airstrike operation in Tehran, targeting key command centres and infrastructure linked to Iran's military apparatus.





This wide-scale attack, announced on 18 March 2026, marks a bold escalation in the ongoing shadow war between Israel and Iran.





The operation took place on Tuesday and was directed by Military Intelligence, according to an official statement from the Israeli Air Force posted on X. Pilots struck command centres operated by what Israel terms the "Iranian terror regime," alongside sites integral to its ballistic missile array and supporting infrastructure.





Aerial reconnaissance imagery released by the Israeli military depicts a sprawling industrial complex in Tehran, featuring warehouses and administrative structures. A highlighted section in the photograph pinpoints the precise target zone, underscoring the precision of the strikes.





Among the confirmed hits was the headquarters of the Revolutionary Guards' security unit, which handles protests and public order in Iran. This facility plays a central role in suppressing domestic dissent, making it a high-value target in Israel's strategic calculus.





The Israeli Air Force also neutralised a maintenance centre belonging to the Logistics and General Support Division of Iran's Internal Security Forces. Another key strike targeted the headquarters of Iran's ballistic missile array, aiming to disrupt production and deployment capabilities.





Several Iranian air defence systems were attacked during the mission, with the goal of bolstering Israeli air superiority over Iranian airspace. This move expands operational freedom for future incursions and signals a degradation of Tehran's defensive posture.





Israel framed the strikes as part of a broader phase to inflict "deepening damage" on the core elements of Iran's military regime. The operation represents a calculated response to mounting threats from Tehran, amid heightened regional tensions.





This Israeli action follows a major offensive by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which launched over 100 missiles at targets in Tel Aviv. Iranian state media, Press TV, described the assault as the "61st wave" of "Operation True Promise 4," executed in retaliation for the killing of Ali Larijani, a former secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.





Tehran portrayed the IRGC strikes as vengeance for "unprovoked American-Israeli aggression." The barrage employed advanced weaponry, including multi-warhead Khorramshahr-4 and Qadr missiles, as well as Emad and Kheibar Shekan projectiles, according to Press TV reports.





The IRGC claimed its missiles penetrated Israeli defences without hindrance, striking more than 100 military and security sites in the "occupied territories." This assertion highlights Iran's narrative of overwhelming superiority, contrasting sharply with Israel's account of resilient air defences.





Field reports cited by Press TV indicated a partial blackout in Tel Aviv, complicating ground operations and rescue efforts. The IRGC boasted of over 230 casualties inflicted across the campaign, including deaths and injuries, though independent verification remains elusive.





Beyond Tel Aviv, Iranian strikes reportedly reached al-Quds (Jerusalem), the port of Haifa, Be'er Sheva, and sites in the Negev Desert. American outposts in Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia also faced reprisals, broadening the conflict's scope.





The tit-for-tat exchanges underscore a dangerous spiral of escalation between Israel and Iran, with both sides leveraging advanced missile technologies. Israel's precision strikes on Tehran aim to erode Iran's offensive infrastructure, while the IRGC's massed salvos test multilayered defences.





As the dust settles, the strikes reveal vulnerabilities on both fronts: Iran's air defences appear compromised, yet its missile arsenal remains potent. Regional allies, including US bases, are now drawn into the fray, raising fears of wider involvement.





The death of Ali Larijani catalysed Iran's response, framing it as a defence of national honour. His role in Iran's security apparatus made him a symbolic target, intensifying Tehran's resolve.





Israel's operation, meanwhile, demonstrates evolving tactics, blending intelligence-driven targeting with air dominance. The release of visual evidence serves both operational debrief and psychological warfare purposes.





Looking ahead, these events could precipitate further reprisals or diplomatic manoeuvres. With Iran's "True Promise 4" ongoing, Israel may prepare additional waves to maintain pressure on Tehran's military foundations.





The conflict's expansion to Gulf states complicates alliances, as US facilities bear the brunt of Iranian fury. This dynamic tests longstanding partnerships and could reshape Middle Eastern security alignments.





The Israeli airstrikes in Tehran and Iran's missile barrage on Israel epitomise a high-stakes proxy war turning direct. Both nations claim tactical victories, but the human and strategic costs mount rapidly.





ANI







