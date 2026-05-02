



Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has taken a decisive step in India’s march towards propulsion self-reliance by leading the indigenous marine gas turbine program for the Indian Navy.





This initiative, approved under the prestigious ‘MAKE-I’ category of the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020, aims to deliver a 24–28 MW class engine tailored for frontline warships.





The Indian Navy has long depended on imported propulsion systems, notably the Ukrainian Zorya-Mashproekt turbines and the American General Electric LM2500. While reliable, these imports exposed India to supply chain vulnerabilities, geopolitical risks, and high costs.





Earlier attempts at indigenisation, such as the Kaveri Marine Gas Turbine project led by the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), achieved partial progress but failed to produce an operationally deployable engine.





Transfer-of-technology arrangements involving HAL-GE and BHEL-Zorya Mashproekt also did not yield full autonomy. The new program represents a fresh, holistic approach with greater funding, coordination, and national focus.





The target power bracket of 24–28 MW is critical for destroyers, frigates, and future large combatants. These vessels demand propulsion systems capable of sustained endurance, rapid acceleration, and manoeuvrability under combat conditions.





Unlike aviation turbines, marine engines must withstand salt-laden, corrosive maritime environments and prolonged continuous operation, making indigenous development a formidable engineering challenge.





BHEL’s role is central, leveraging its expertise in heavy engineering and its collaboration with DRDO’s Gas Turbine Research Establishment and Naval Science and Technological Laboratory.





The roadmap includes the development of four prototypes for extensive testing and evaluation. Following validation, a minimum order of forty engines is earmarked for induction into naval platforms. Public sector undertakings such as BHEL and HAL, alongside private industry leaders and R&D institutions, are expected to play pivotal roles.





The program also incorporates advanced materials, precision engineering, and high-temperature metallurgy, which will strengthen India’s wider aerospace and defence ecosystem.





Strategically, the indigenous marine gas turbine ensures operational independence by eliminating reliance on foreign OEMs. It reduces long-term procurement and maintenance costs, secures sovereignty over availability and lifecycle management, and enhances resilience during conflict when external supply chains may falter.





Success in this program could also open export opportunities to friendly navies across the Indian Ocean Region and beyond, positioning India as a supplier of advanced propulsion systems.





BHEL has already expanded its defence footprint through agreements with DRDO’s NSTL, including technology transfer for the LM2500 Gas Turbine Infrared Suppression System, which reduces infrared signatures and enhances survivability of naval platforms.





This diversification beyond its traditional power sector strengthens BHEL’s role as a strategic defence manufacturer. The company’s strong financial performance, with order inflows of approximately ₹75,000 crore in FY26, underpins its capacity to deliver on such complex projects.





Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) highlights its extensive expertise in gas turbine technology, particularly in the domain of marine applications.

The company has over three decades of experience in manufacturing gas turbines, with a legacy dating back to 1986 in producing Heavy Duty Gas Turbines (HDGT) ranging from 10 MW to 300 MW, and more than 230 installations worldwide.

Gas turbines up to 40 MW have been fully indigenised, reflecting BHEL’s commitment to self-reliance in critical technologies. The organisation also possesses in-house capability to design and manufacture gearboxes for gas turbine applications, further strengthening its integrated approach.

Many of the core technologies used in HDGTs are directly applicable to Marine Gas Turbines (MGTs), enabling BHEL to leverage its domain knowledge for naval requirements. With this foundation, BHEL is positioned to indigenise marine gas turbines and provide long-term support to the Indian Navy.

The companies has expertise in development and manufacturing of metallic gas turbine blades of varying sizes and shapes, underscoring the company’s manufacturing capabilities in precision components essential for turbine performance.





Mastery of high-pressure ratios, advanced cooling techniques, blade metallurgy, and efficient fuel consumption is essential to meet global benchmarks. Yet, the program’s alignment with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision and its structured development plan reflect India’s determination to overcome these hurdles.





The indigenous marine gas turbine initiative is not merely a technological project but a strategic leap towards securing India’s maritime sovereignty.





Agencies







