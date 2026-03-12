



India’s space program is preparing for a significant leap forward with Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan announced that Chandrayaan-4 will aim to collect lunar samples and return them to Earth, marking a new milestone in India’s exploration of the Moon.





Following this, Chandrayaan-5 will feature a heavier lander and a mission life extended to around 100 days, compared to the 14-day lifespan of Chandrayaan-3. The rover too will be substantially larger, weighing about 350 kilograms, a sharp increase from the 25-kilogram rover used previously.





Narayanan highlighted that Chandrayaan-3’s success in 2023, which made India the first nation to achieve a soft landing near the Moon’s south pole, has paved the way for these ambitious missions. That mission yielded discoveries including the identification of eight minerals, seismic activity measurements, and insights into the Moon’s thermal profile and electron clouds. These achievements have strengthened India’s position in global lunar research.





Beyond the Moon, ISRO is also advancing plans for a Venus Orbiter Mission and a Mars landing mission, building on the success of the Mars Orbiter Mission. Narayanan explained that these projects are under discussion for government approval, reflecting the growing emphasis on scientific exploration alongside application-driven space activities.





India’s broader space vision includes the Gaganyaan program, which aims to send astronauts into space within two years, and the establishment of a national space station by 2035. Looking further ahead, India plans to land its own astronauts on the Moon by 2040. These initiatives are part of a long-term roadmap under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expanded vision for the space sector.





Narayanan also noted India’s progress in space technology, citing advancements in satellite optics and payload development. He pointed out that India has already completed ten scientific missions, including AstroSat, which continues to function successfully after a decade in orbit.





He emphasised that India now has the capability to design, build, and launch its own vehicles and satellites, a remarkable transformation from its modest beginnings.





The ISRO chief placed India’s efforts in the context of global competition, mentioning the United States’ Artemis program and China and Russia’s plans for the International Lunar Research Station. He acknowledged the growing role of private companies such as SpaceX, which have reshaped the landscape of space exploration.





Against this backdrop, India’s START 2026 program aims to inspire young minds to pursue careers in science and technology, ensuring the next generation contributes to the nation’s progress.





Narayanan concluded by stressing that India’s space program is not only about exploration but also about ensuring food security, water security, communication, and safety for its citizens. With a strong balance between scientific discovery and practical applications, India is positioning itself as a major player in the global space arena.





PTI







