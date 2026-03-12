



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in a telephonic conversation with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on 11 March 2026. The discussion focused on exchanging assessments regarding the escalating conflict in West Asia. Both leaders also reviewed ongoing diplomatic efforts to address the crisis.





Jaishankar described the interaction as a "good telecon" in a post on X. He highlighted the sharing of mutual perspectives on the volatile situation in the Middle East. The talks extended to broader diplomatic initiatives aimed at mitigating the tensions.





In addition, the two ministers took stock of the India-Russia bilateral cooperation agenda. This underscores the enduring strategic partnership between New Delhi and Moscow, even amid global flashpoints. Such engagements reflect India's commitment to multilateral diplomacy.





The call occurs against a backdrop of heightened instability in West Asia. On 28 February 2026, Iran's 86-year-old Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in joint military strikes by the United States and Israel. This audacious operation marked a dramatic escalation in long-standing regional rivalries.





Iran responded swiftly with retaliatory strikes targeting Israeli and US assets. Attacks hit several Gulf countries and Israel directly, disrupting key waterways. The Strait of Hormuz, vital for global oil shipments, faced severe interruptions, sending shockwaves through international energy markets.





Global economic stability has been rattled as a result. Oil prices surged, exacerbating inflationary pressures worldwide. Supply chain disruptions have compounded concerns, particularly for energy-import-dependent economies like India's.





Earlier on the same day, Jaishankar held discussions with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot. He appreciated the exchange of assessments on the West Asia conflict. Jaishankar expressed anticipation for continuing the dialogue in person.





He also conducted a useful discussion with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas. The talks covered the conflict and its far-reaching repercussions. These interactions demonstrate India's proactive outreach to key European partners.





In a recent parliamentary statement on Monday, Jaishankar articulated India's deep concern over the West Asian situation. He urged all parties to exercise restraint, avoid further escalation, and prioritise civilian safety. India has consistently advocated for de-escalation through dialogue and diplomacy.





Jaishankar emphasised respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all regional states. He outlined three guiding principles for India's approach: a firm stance for peace, a push for renewed dialogue, and diplomatic engagement. These align with India's non-aligned foreign policy traditions.





The conflict carries direct implications for India's energy security. As a major importer of crude oil from the Gulf region, India faces heightened vulnerabilities. Jaishankar affirmed that the interests of the Indian consumer remain paramount.





Indian diplomacy has actively supported the endeavours of domestic energy enterprises amid the volatility. This includes facilitating secure operations and exploring alternative supply routes. Such measures aim to shield the economy from prolonged disruptions.





Broader geopolitical ramifications loom large. The US-Israel strikes have strained relations with Iran and its proxies, including Hezbollah and the Houthis. Russia, a key ally to Iran, views the developments through the lens of countering Western influence.





India's balanced engagements—with Russia, the US, Israel, and Gulf states—position it uniquely to mediate. Jaishankar's calls signal New Delhi's intent to foster consensus. This could stabilise energy flows and avert a wider conflagration.





The India-Russia dialogue also reaffirms deepening ties in defence and energy sectors. Amid Western sanctions on Moscow, bilateral trade has grown, including oil imports and joint military projects. The telecon reinforces this resilience.





As tensions persist, India's diplomatic calendar intensifies. Upcoming summits and bilateral meets will likely prioritise West Asia. Jaishankar's outreach exemplifies India's role as a voice for restraint in a polarised world.





The conflict's evolution will test global alliances. For India, safeguarding economic interests while upholding strategic autonomy remains critical. Diplomatic momentum, as seen in these calls, offers hope for containment.





